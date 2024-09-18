‘The Young & The Restless’ Casts Valarie Pettiford As New Amy Lewis

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Lewis is coming back to Genoa City.

Deadline has learned that veteran TV actress Valarie Pettiford will take over the role that was first created by Stephanie E. Williams in 1983. Details on why Amy is returning are being kept under wraps for now.

Pettiford’s first air date as a recurring character is Tuesday, October 29. This marks her return to daytime after portraying Sheila Price on One Life to Live from 1990-94.

Pettiford is currently a series regular on the BET+ series The Family Business and has a recurring role on CBS’ The Equalizer. She’s also set appear in the upcoming holiday movie, Too Many Christmases.

Her extensive TV credits include The Mandalorian, The Blacklist, The Baxters, A Discovery of Witches, and Half & Half for which she received three NAACP Image Award nominations for her role as Dee Dee Thorne.

In 1999, Pettiford received a Tony nomination for her role in the Broadway production of Fosse. She’s directing and creating new works with business partners Mary Ann Lambs and Marissa Palley for live theater, and is developing for television and film under her Scared Flight Productions banner.

She is represented by Talent Works and Atlas Artists.

