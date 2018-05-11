Young runners hit the road for Blue Nose Marathon launch

Blue Nose Marathon mascot Myles and dozens of schoolkids and teachers from Armbrae Academy officially launched the Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon with a brisk run Friday morning.

Students at the school on Oxford Street in Halifax have been taking part in the Kids Run Club ever since the Blue Nose Marathon first started 15 years ago.

The club began in 2004 with 3,500 participants at 58 schools and has since expanded to 17,500 students running at 220 schools in 2018.

The Armbrae Academy students cover about 1,150 kilometres each spring as they prepare to race the Blue Nose.

"So if you multiply that by 15 years, you get 17,250 kilometres that this school has put in for the sake of the Blue Nose and for ourselves," said Rob Chambers, the Kids Run Club coach at Armbrae Academy, as he addressed the students in the school gymnasium at a launch event organized by the Blue Nose race committee.

"To give you an idea of how far that is, that's … almost halfway around the world."

Sherri Robbins, executive director of the Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon, said the event includes a 15-kilometre race this year as part of the 15th anniversary.

"We're really excited for what's to come next weekend," she said.

Runner Matthias Mueller shared his story with the students.

Mueller took part in the first Doctors Nova Scotia Youth Run in 2006, and has trained every year for a race on Blue Nose Marathon weekend. Eventually, he took his running to the track and field team at Dalhousie University and just a few weeks ago ran his first Boston Marathon.

"The whole idea is just to find how you can have fun while being active," said Mueller, fresh from his run with the Armbrae students. "That's the important thing for the duration of your life."

About 13,000 participants are expected to take part in this year's event.

A two-day Active Living Expo will be held at the new Halifax Convention Centre and for the first time ever the Blue Nose Block Fest kick off party will be held on Argyle street.