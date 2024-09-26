Young Sheldon spin-off to bring back classic characters for special episode

Some fan-favourite Young Sheldon characters will appear in a special episode of spin-off show Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon recently ended its run after seven seasons, and a new prequel series is now on the way featuring Sheldon's older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his wife Mandy (Emily Osment).

One upcoming episode will double as a Cooper family reunion, with Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord and Craig T Nelson making guest appearances.

Potts shared the news on Instagram in a reel that showed the characters on set, captioning her post: "Some behind the scenes shenanigans on 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'!"



The video also shows Jordan and Osment on set along with cast members Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez.

TV Line reports that the Cooper family members will return for the fifth episode of season one, which doubles as a Thanksgiving episode.

Perry played Georgie, Missy and Sheldon's mother Mary on Young Sheldon, while Potts played their maternal grandmother, affectionately known as Meemaw.

Nelson appeared in the show as Dale Ballard, Meemaw's on-off boyfriend.

Revord, who starred as Missy in Young Sheldon, said back in March that she had not been asked to appear in the spin-off show.

Notably absent is Sheldon himself, played by Iain Armitage in Young Sheldon, who moved to Pasadena to attend Caltech in the show's finale. The actor previously addressed the Georgie and Mandy spin-off, praising its leading stars.

"They are incredible. At the end of the day, Montana is such a good guy – I love him to death. As you got to see, polite as heck. He's awesome," he told ET.

"And then Miss Emily Osment, so talented, gorgeous, amazing, incredible, smart, wonderful. I cannot wait to see what they do on their show.

Armitage added that he felt his co-stars "don't even need me stepping in and intruding" – but added he "would love" to cameo in an episode if the opportunity presented itself.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres on Thursday, October 17 on CBS in the US.

