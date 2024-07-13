‘Young Sheldon’ Stars Annie Potts, Zoe Perry Set to Guest on Spinoff ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

More familiar faces will be joining “Young Sheldon” alums Montana Jordan and Emily Osment on the upcoming spinoff series “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.” Set to guest star in Season 1 will be Zoe Perry as Georgie (and Sheldon’s) mother Mary Cooper, Annie Potts as his Meemaw and Raegan Revord as sister Missy Cooper.

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” stars Jordan, continuing his role as Georgie, and Osment as his wife Mandy, as the characters raise their new family in Texas. Unlike “Young Sheldon” (but like “The Big Bang Theory”), the series will be a multi-camera comedy as opposed to a single-cam. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey McCallister and Will Sasso as Jim McCallister. (Jones and Sasso had recurred on “Young Sheldon” as Mandy’s parents.)

More from Variety

Other “Young Sheldon” alums could eventually make an appearance as well, including Iain Armitage as Sheldon. “I hope so,” executive producer Chuck Lorre told reporters on Saturday at the CBS portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour. “We’re going slowly on this. There’s a learning curve for us. But, you know, Georgie’s mother and sister and grandmother are very much part of this world.”

“Young Sheldon” executive producers Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland are also EPs on “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” which comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lorre, Molaro and Holland announced the guest casting of Perry, Potts and Revord during CBS’ portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour on Saturday.

Perry, Potts and Revord had appeared on all seven seasons of “Young Sheldon,” which aired from 2017 to 2024.

“Young Sheldon” finished its seventh and final season this past spring. “George & Mandy’s First Marriage” premieres on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” isn’t the only show in the ongoing “The Big Bang Theory” universe still in the works. Lorre confirmed that he’s still developing another “Big Bang” spinoff for Max, but didn’t elaborate beyond that. “It’s still in the works, it’s endlessly in the works,” Lorre said. “It’s still prenatal.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.