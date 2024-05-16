Young Sheldon stars confirmed for return in spinoff series

Young Sheldon's previously announced spinoff focusing on Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister will see two more stars reprising their roles.

Titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, the upcoming series will follow the two characters played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment as they navigate marital life.

Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, will appear in the new show, with actors Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones returning in the roles after first joining Young Sheldon during season 6.



The new series' title is a nod to the finale of mothership show The Big Bang Theory.

In the series finale, Nobel Prize winner Sheldon (Jim Parsons) said he received congratulatory messages from both of Georgie's ex-wives, revealing there may be another woman in his brother's life. Or is there?

Judging from the name of the spinoff, it seems the show will go down the route of having Georgie and Mandy reunite in a possible second wedding, but all theories are valid at this stage.

Meanwhile, Young Sheldon is bowing out after seven seasons in a series finale airing today (May 16), with Osment warning fans they need to brace themselves for some real feels in the show's final moments.

"I can't wait for what's next, but I definitely want to give [Young] Sheldon its due," the star told People. "The finale is going to truly break your heart. Make sure you're sitting down and you have Kleenex."



Young Sheldon airs on CBS in the US and E4 in the UK, while you can buy The Big Bang Theory complete boxset now on DVD and Blu-ray.



