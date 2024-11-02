Young Son Cuts Mother's Umbilical Cord For New Sister

The amazing moment the young son of an Orlando woman “stepped up” for their family to cut his mother’s umbilical cord during his sister’s birth was captured on video.

Shontae Wilson, mother of three, posted video of her son cutting her umbilical cord after her daughter’s birth in May of 2022 that ended up going viral.

In an Instagram post, Wilson said her son “stepped up.”

“They’ve been inseparable ever since,” Wilson wrote about her son and daughter. Credit: Shontae Wilson via Storyful

