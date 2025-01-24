Young Surfer's Board Whipped Away by Wind as He Seeks Shelter From Sudden Storm

Parts of Queensland and New South Wales were hit by sudden and extremely strong wind gusts on January 23, with footage showing the moment a young surfer running for cover had his board whipped away in dramatic fashion.

Video recorded by Kristie Morgan on the seafront of Coolangatta shows the boy tripping as he “ran to seek urgent shelter”, Morgan said. As he falls, his board flies off as he lets go of the leash.

Morgan told Storyful that she was enjoying a morning coffee with a friend and even took a photo of the calm ocean. Within three minutes, she said, a “horrendous storm” blasted in.

Morgan said that the young surfer was OK. “His board, not so much,” she added.

Gusts up to 119 km/h were observed at Cape Byron, and 34.2 mm of rain was recorded at Coolangatta, most of it in less than an hour, weather reports said. Credit: Kristie Morgan via Storyful