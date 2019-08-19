Young Thug Previews 'Super Slimey 2' Material

Thugger's not taking his foot off the pedal. Just days after dropping So Much Fun, Young Thug hits fans with a preview of Super Slimey 2.

This month, Thug announced he's in the studio working on the sequel to 2017's Super Slimey. The last tape was purely Future and Thugger, plus one feature from Offset. This time they're expanding the creative process by incorporating Lil Baby and Gunna.

This weekend, Thug decided to preview SS2 via his Instagram Stories.

super slimey 2 otw with future, gunna & baby



thug not playing this year pic.twitter.com/qLGvjkLijv — Shamar (@ovoshamar) August 18, 2019

For the last half-decade or so, Thug has flooded the industry with a variety of mixtapes, singles, and features that show the full scope of his artistry. Yet it wasn't until Thug was at the height of his character development that he decided to drop So Much Fun, which is considered his debut album.

Prior to So Much Fun, Thug's debut album had the confirmed title of HiTunes and was supposed to drop between 2015 and 2016. Now fans are wondering if they will ever get HiTunes since So Much Fun has been so successful.

This led Thug's close friend and collaborator Be El Be to explain that fans kind of already got HiTunes.

No it’s. You niggas leaked and shared what could have been hi tunes every year since 2015 https://t.co/QSp7TuxUW1 — Be EL Be (@HeyBeELBe) August 19, 2019

It already came out https://t.co/z6u4MLjmsw — Be EL Be (@HeyBeELBe) August 19, 2019

Love me for ever was supposed to be the lead single.... https://t.co/VeCZhpab9n — Be EL Be (@HeyBeELBe) August 19, 2019

"You n***as leaked and shared what could have been hi tunes every year since 2015," he said. "It already came out."