Young woman dies after drive-by shooting on Guess Road in Durham, police say

Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting that has become a homicide case.

The victim, Ja’tavia Lashaunda Daye, 21, of Durham, died from her injuries in the May 28 shooting on Guess Road, the Durham Police Department announced Monday..

Officers responded to gunshots around 10:21 p.m. in the 2000 block of Guess Road. They determined a suspect or suspects had driven by a business and started shooting at the parking lot, where they found multiple shell casings on the ground.

A short time later, Daye was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital, where she died some time later.

The suspect’s vehicle looks like a gray or dark colored 2015-2018 Chrysler 300, police said in a news release.

If you recognize it or have any information, police ask you to call Investigator D. Johnson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29541 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

