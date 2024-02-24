Young woman sent to prison for causing death by dangerous driving

Reuters

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia said on Thursday that she and her daughter Dasha were together and comforting each other following the opposition politician's sudden death last week in a Russian penal colony. As thousands of people added their names to petitions demanding the release of Navalny's body, Yulia Navalnaya posted a photograph on X showing her and Dasha, huddled together in mutual support. Yulia was shown looking into the camera with her hand over her mouth, and Dasha wrapped in a black coat and gazing sadly into space.