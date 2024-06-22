Younger and older residents in retirement villages ‘clash’ over ageism, study finds

Susan Wallace
·3 min read
The study found that retirees felt they had been 'sold' different ideas of what retirement living could deliver
The study found that retirees felt they had been 'sold' different ideas of what retirement living could deliver - RUNSTUDIO/THE IMAGE BANK RF

Younger residents of retirement villages are at war with older generations who feel they are being treated like “lepers”, according to an academic study.

Researchers interviewed 40 residents at four developments across England and were “surprised” to find the people they termed the “Peter Pans” were often at loggerheads with their older neighbours, who they said felt ostracised and “othered”.

John, a 73-year-old resident, said: “We don’t want to be tripping over Zimmer frames the whole time.”  78-year-old Margaret, another retiree, said of residents with mobility issues: “They shouldn’t be here!”

She added: “They should go into a care home. We’re not carers!”

On the other side of the divide, David, 80, said. “The care and tolerance in the community isn’t there.

“I don’t think people here understand what getting old is all about.”

Peter, a 78-year-old resident, said younger members of the community treated his dementia-afflicted wife as a “leper”, and that “no one actually wants to get close to her”.

The researchers found that companies trying to appeal to those who want an active retirement risked causing ageism
The researchers found that companies trying to appeal to those who want an active retirement risked causing ageism - PASCAL DELOCHE/STONE RF

Findings from a study called We Are Good Neighbours, But We Are Nor Carers, put the “clash” down to how the communities are advertised to both types of potential residents as somewhere they would fit in.

Presenting the study in Liverpool this year, Dr Sam Carr, a senior lecturer at Bath University and Dr Chao Fang, a sociology lecturer at Liverpool University, found that companies’ approaches to marketing older people’s developments could, ironically, promote ageism.

The interviews done in England were added with 40 interviews done in Australian developments. All residents were aged between 55 and 93, with an average age of 79, and the developments had a mixture of purchased and rented houses and flats, built for “independent living”.

Such communities are well established in Australia and the United States and are becoming more and more sought after in the UK.

The study, which aimed to explore experiences of living in retirement communities, found that half of those interviewed had moved into a village “prompted by dependency”. The other half formed a “pre-dependent” group whom they called “Peter Pans”.

‘Sold different ideas’

Research also found both groups felt they had been “sold” different ideas of what retirement living could deliver.

The researchers said that trying to appeal to those who want an active retirement risked causing ageism. “Ageism may be amplified by retirement villages that strongly promote an image of ‘active independent living’,” the study says.

Other UK retirement community residents supplied more evidence to the study of there being an “us” and “them”.

Ralph, 72, said: “The average age here is nearly 80. That’s not ‘active retirement’, is it? Someone moved in who was 94?!”

Paul, 74, said about his community: “I don’t think people are vetted enough. I think the main criteria is you’ve got the money.”

Roy, 72, said: “This is advertised as independent living for the over-55-year-olds [but] we feel we are in an ‘old people’s home’.”

The study says: “The tensions this created when such residents lived alongside each other were clear to see in our data set, and careful consideration is required in relation to what older people are ‘sold’ when they move to a retirement community.”

It also questioned whether communities designed for “older people” are a desirable model, if they “inadequately recognise the diverse and conflicting needs of an extremely wide range of people”. But it adds that some residents “deeply value supporting those more dependent than themselves” and do contribute to “a sense of inclusivity within the community”.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s lawyers ask NY judge who oversaw civil fraud case to recuse himself

    Lawyers for Donald Trump asked the New York judge who ordered the former president to pay nearly half a billion dollars to recuse himself from the case alleging the judge engaged in “prohibited communications” with a real estate lawyer about the case before issuing his decision.

  • Brazil Is Oil Market Wildcard After Near-Million-Barrel Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s rebound from a stunning collapse in oil production promises to complicate OPEC efforts to micromanage global supplies and prices. Most Read from BloombergCDK Hackers Want Millions in Ransom to End Car Dealership OutageAt Blackstone’s $339 Billion Property Arm, the Honeymoon Is OverWall Street’s Smart-Trade Brigade Thrashed Again on Stock BoomApple Won’t Roll Out AI Tech In EU Market Over Regulatory ConcernsDaily crude output in the South American powerhouse kicked off the

  • Top Florida law enforcement official sues DeSantis, alleging he was fired for blowing the whistle

    A former top law enforcement official in Florida is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis and his top aides of forcing him to retire after he refused to carry out orders he says were illegal or inappropriate, according to a lawsuit filed overnight. Shane Desguin, a career employee of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, rose to become the agency's chief of staff. "Despite his stellar work performance during his employment," the lawsuit says, Desguin "was subjected to disparate treatment, different terms and conditions of employment, and held to a different standard because he reported Defendants' malfeasance, gross misconduct and unlawful employment activities and was subject to retaliation thereafter."

  • Russia, China find payments workaround as US sanctions net widens, sources say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia-China trade options have narrowed since the U.S. imposed sanctions last week on the only Russian bank branch in China, but President Vladimir Putin's Chinese visit last month has helped ensure the two countries have payment alternatives for now, three sources said. Since Putin's visit, specially authorised banks have been set up in border regions which allow Russian firms to open non-resident accounts (NRA) with Chinese banks, a step that has become more important since VTB's Shanghai branch was targeted with sanctions, they told Reuters. Trade between Russia and China ballooned to a record $240 billion in 2023.

  • Under Armour Agrees to Pay $434 Million to Settle Class Action Lawsuit

    The case turned on the company’s accounting and disclosures tied to its sales in 2015 and 2016.

  • I Retired at 65: Here’s My Monthly Budget

    Retiring can be an intimidating step, no matter what age you are. Stretching a limited income to cover all your expenses is tough. But Eleanor Clark has figured out how to live comfortably on her...

  • Industry groups back drugmakers' appeal in Zantac cancer lawsuits

    A bid by GSK and other drugmakers to stop more than 70,000 lawsuits in Delaware over discontinued heartburn drug Zantac has received the backing of leading U.S. industry groups, including the United States Chamber of Commerce and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. In a friend-of-the-court brief posted to the Delaware Superior Court's docket on Thursday, the groups said that a Delaware judge's recent ruling allowing the lawsuits to proceed jeopardized the state's business-friendly reputation and threatened to turn it into "a hotbed of products-liability and mass-tort litigation." GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, which all sold Zantac at times, had asked Judge Vivian Medinilla to bar plaintiffs from offering expert testimony linking Zantac to cancer, arguing that it was not based on sound scientific methods.

  • EU tariffs on China not a 'punishment', says German economy minister

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Proposed European Union tariffs on Chinese goods are not a "punishment", Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Chinese officials in Beijing on Saturday. Habeck's visit to China is the first by a senior European official since Brussels proposed hefty duties on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) to combat what the EU considers excessive subsidies.

  • Nvidia, Microsoft or Apple: Here's which stock analysts are betting on

    Investing.com – The battle between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for the title of the world's highest market capitalization has been ongoing since early January, when the iPhone maker ceded the crown to the company founded by Bill Gates, only to reclaim it on June 12. A few days later, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) joined the race, and with the help of artificial intelligence, managed to occupy the top spot for market cap worldwide, albeit for a single session.

  • Where Have All the Pensions Gone? How Are Gen X and Millennials Replacing Them?

    Pensions used to be the "norm" when you worked for an employer. You trade your hours working for a company, and in return, the company will support you during retirement. Sounds pretty good, doesn't...

  • Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.7 per cent in April to $66.8 billion

    OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales rose 0.7 per cent to $66.8 billion in April, helped by higher sales at gasoline stations as well as food and beverage retailers.

  • The Difference Between Middle and Upper Middle Class Is Just $20K — How To Bridge That Gap

    If one of your goals for the New Year involved reaching a new income bracket, it might not be so out of reach after all -- but it will take some effort to get there. The difference between middle and...

  • UK's richest family convicted of exploiting servants

    Four Hinduja family members were given prison sentences ranging from four to four-and-a-half years.

  • Walmart, Capital One settle lawsuit over credit card partnership

    Walmart settled its lawsuit against Capital One over their credit card partnership, which had made Capital One the exclusive issuer of Walmart-branded consumer credit cards before ending last month. The case was dismissed on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan, after the companies resolved all claims and counterclaims. Failla had ruled in March that Walmart could end the partnership early because Capital One's customer service had fallen short.

  • Current And Former Theme Park Workers, Tell Us What Most People Would Be Surprised To Learn About Your Job

    We want to hear from you!

  • Elon Musk lawsuits: All the biggest cases and investigations facing Tesla, SpaceX, and the billionaire CEO himself

    Elon Musk and his companies Telsa, SpaceX, and X face numerous lawsuits and investigations. He's also sued people like his ex Grimes and other groups.

  • 5 Reasons Your $1 Million Retirement Will Only Last 17 Years in Nevada

    If you're planning to retire soon, you already know that your desired location can have a big impact on how much money you'll need to have saved. Costs for housing and groceries can quickly eat up...

  • Canada April retail sales up 0.7%, a drop likely for May

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's retail sales expanded by 0.7% in April as expected, bucking a trend of decline in the last three months, as sales at gasoline pumps boosted the overall numbers, data showed on Friday. Retail sales, which comprise sales of motor vehicles, clothing, furniture, food and beverages among others, grew to C$66.80 billion ($48.78 billion) on a monthly basis, Statistics Canada said. For May, a flash estimate by Statscan surveying only half of the respondents for a preliminary estimate showed that retail sales would likely drop by 0.6%.

  • Here's what you need to know about the lawsuit against the NFL by 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The way the NFL can distribute its package of out-of-market games could be decided in federal court as the result of a class-action lawsuit.

  • Europe risks trade war, China says before German talks

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing warned on Friday that escalating frictions with the European Union over electric vehicle imports could trigger a trade war, as Germany's economy minister arrived in the Chinese capital with the proposed tariffs high on his agenda. Robert Habeck's three-day trip to China is the first by a senior European official since Brussels proposed hefty duties on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles to combat excessive subsidies. In an unexpected twist, Habeck - from the ecologist Greens Party which is a junior partner in Germany's fractious three-way coalition - criticised Berlin's 11-month-old China strategy document as too short-termist and not in sync with the China strategies of other EU countries.