Youngest-ever NH Democratic delegate plays key role at convention | CloseUp
Youngest-ever NH Democratic delegate plays key role at convention | CloseUp
Youngest-ever NH Democratic delegate plays key role at convention | CloseUp
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with the implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the
Trump asked Arizona Police Association President Justin Harris to get a move on during a speech where he endorsed the GOP nominee.
Jason Kander, whose uncle co-wrote a song famously covered by Frank Sinatra, assured Lake that the building wasn't a part of it.
JD Vance’s neighbors have slammed the vice presidential candidate after the Secret Service closed and barricades a park near his home in Alexandria, Virginia.The city announced that it would be closing the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park on Sunday and an adjacent block would be restricted to residents only after the Secret Service ramped up measures for Donald Trump’s running mate.“Beginning Sunday, August 25, and in response to a request from the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Judy Lowe N
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vows to stand by former President Donald Trump despite Trump saying he “doesn’t care” what Graham says, and that Graham wouldn’t be elected if Trump didn’t endorse him.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at a Georgia donut shop while campaigning. The video of the 'awkward' interaction went viral.
More than two dozen police, fire and emergency services agencies assisted with the rally.
The Republican presidential candidate's remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been repeatedly misrepresented.
Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a new poll, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the general election approaches. A survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released last Friday, found Harris leading Trump with 50 percent support to 43 percent nationally, while 7 percent of…
On Sunday, our Under the Dome newsletter focuses on the governor’s race.
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
The UK's MoD added that there are many in Russia who want to destroy "Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood".
Since it was signed into law in the mid-1930s, Social Security has been a staple for the American people. The program was established to provide a financial safety net for retired workers over the age...
Astrologers who interpret planets for a living are seeing surprises in November.
KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" on Saturday that he said would take the war back to Russia and scornfully derided Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "sick old man from Red Square". As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Zelenskiy said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, striking its oil refineries and military airfields. Zelenskiy said the new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, but did not say where.
Michael Cohen, an ex-personal attorney and “fixer” for former President Trump, in a recent interview brushed off a question about how his former boss would react to Republicans’ appearances at the Democratic National Convention this past week. “I don’t really care what he’s thinking,” Cohen told CNN’s Jim Acosta Thursday, the final day of the…
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary suggested that Vice President Harris could be a Hillary Clinton 2.0 situation. “If in fact, Harris loses — and it’s 50-50, she may win, she may lose — this whole party, the Democratic Party, is going to revisit what happened here,” O’Leary said Saturday on Fox News. “They did the…
In a speech to mark Independence Day in the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed his country's resolve to regain its "territorial integrity".
Former Fox News and Newsmax host Eric Bolling is sounding the alarm to his fellow Republicans, saying former President Trump’s team waited too long to “shake things up” after Vice President Harris entered the race. “Wake the F— up.. we are LOSING!” Bolling posted to his X account, along with a four-minute video. Bolling, a…