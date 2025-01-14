Who is the youngest Grammy winner? Meet the artists who've taken home the award

The Grammy Awards often celebrate the hard work that recording artists put into their lengthy and legendary careers. But sometimes, the spotlight can shine on individuals with less experience, marking musical milestones.

When it comes to the Grammys, you don’t have to be a seasoned professional to take home a golden gramophone. There have been artists who earned a nomination or snagged a trophy in their first year.

Ahead of this year's 67th Grammy Awards, let's take a look back at some of the youngest Grammy Award winners and their accolades.

Who is the youngest Grammy winner?

LeAnn Rimes holds the record for youngest individual Grammy Award winner. At just 14 years old, Rimes won two Grammy Awards at the 39th annual ceremony in 1997, winning best new artist and best female country vocal performance. She also holds the record for youngest person to win the best new artist category.

The youngest Grammy winners, however, were country trio the Peasall Sisters, who were awarded at the 44th annual ceremony in 2002. The group was featured on the record of the year-winning soundtrack of film "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" At the time, the youngest sister Leah was only 8 years old, while Hannah was 11 and Sarah was 14.

Top 10 youngest Grammy Award winners

Here are the 10 youngest Grammy Award winners:

Leah Peasall : 8 years old (in 2002)

Blue Ivy Carter : 9 years old (in 2021)

Hannah Peasall : 11 years old (in 2002)

Sarah Peasall : 14 years old (in 2002)

Walter Russell III : 14 years old, 160 days (in 2023)

LeAnn Rimes : 14 years old, 182 days (in 1997)

Luis Miguel : 14 years, 313 days old (in 1985)

Stephen Marley : 16 years old (in 1982)

Lorde : 17 years old (in 2014)

Billie Eilish: 18 years old (in 2020)

How old was Billie Eilish when she got her first Grammy?

Billie Eilish was just 18 years old when she won her first Grammys at the 62nd annual ceremony in 2020. The singer-songwriter swept the "big four" categories, taking home the awards for song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.

Eilish became the second artist to win these major categories in the same night and the youngest individual to do so.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS accept the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Throughout her career, Eilish has won nine Grammy awards and has received 32 nominations. At this year's 67th annual ceremony, she is nominated seven times, including for two of the "big four" categories – song of the year and record of the year.

