'You're completely alone': Fat-bike riders ride by night in annual Saskatchewan race

Fat-bike rider Charlotte Brockman says racing in Escape the Hooved Man — a 23-kilometre, nighttime race through the frozen terrain of northern Saskatchewan — is about adventure.

"I have ridden my fat bike in the wintertime a couple times so far but not through the forest, which, to me, adds an element of excitement and fun," Brockman said Saturday at Big Eddy Lodge, near the community of Cumberland House. "Being far from the city, far from the lights, far from help. No cell service."

Escape the Hooved Man is named in memory of Métis trapper and Second World War veteran Joe McGillivary, who legend has it was visited in his cabin one night by a man with the legs of an animal and hooves for feet.

The race, in its fifth year, has run every February Family Day long weekend in the Saskatchewan River Delta, encompassing acres of wooded forest, muskeg, Canadian Shield and frozen lakes, rivers and streams. Racers take to their fat bikes — off-road bikes with oversized tires for maximum stability — and barrel across the snow and ice.

The race is a family affair. Michela Carriere is the official organizer, while her father, Solomon, keeps the trails manicured, and at age 64 still races the event himself every year. Mother Renée helps out with event logistics and running the kitchen, a big job when you're hosting a group of athletes who need loads of calories to refuel.

The race is run over trapline trails originally established by Solomon Carriere's father and his friends, who trapped and made a living in the area.

"This is a way for me to introduce the [Saskatchewan River] Delta to other people and to tell the stories of the veterans that lived here," Solomon Carriere said. "I want to keep their memory going. This is one of the ways that Renée and I have chosen to honour the veterans."

Race covers variety of terrain

It was –20 C with some wind at 7 p.m., as racers began rolling up to the start line for this year's race. Only a few short hours earlier, participants had climbed out of their warm vehicles, loaded their fat bikes with a weekend's worth of clothing and gear and rode 13 kilometres from the trailhead parking lot to Big Eddy Lodge.

