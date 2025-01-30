'You're Cordially Invited' review: Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell film displays why some people hate weddings

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon and Anchorman comedy legend Will Ferrell have teamed up for You're Cordially Invited on Prime Video. Also featuring Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Jack McBrayer, Rory Scovel and Fortune Feimster, the new movie is an outrageous rom-com.

From wedding taboos and Ferrell wrangling an alligator, You're Cordially Invited takes some pretty big swings. While some moments lead to chuckles, others are more likely to make you cringe in embarrassment watching the new comedy.

You're Cordially Invited release date: Jan. 30 on Prime Video

Writer/director: Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer Celia Weston

Runtime: 109 minutes

What is 'You're Cordially Invited' about

Jim (Ferrell) is a widowed dad who lives in Atlanta and gets surprised by his daughter, Jenni (Viswanathan), when she reveals that she's engaged to her fiancé, a DJ named Oliver (Blyden). Jim isn't thrilled, angry that Oliver did ask him for "the permish" before popping the question. But Jim starts to soften when they tell him they plan on living in Atlanta.

Jenni knows where she wants to get married, the Palmetto Inn on Palmetto Island, where her parents got married. Jim swiftly calls the inn to make a reservation for a June 1 wedding date. After the elderly receptionist confirms that they can only accommodate one wedding per weekend, but that date is available, her pen runs out of ink. As she tries to call for someone to bring her another pen, she drops dead.

Moving on to Witherspoon's character Margot, she's a successful reality TV producer in Los Angeles. When her sister Neve (Hagner) visits, Margot finds out Neve is engaged to exotic dancer Dixon (Tatro). The sisters grew up spending time on Palmetto Island with their maternal grandmother, even though their mother despises the location. With Margot and Neve not huge fans of their mother, Margot decides she's going to plan her sister's wedding on the island.

Calling to make a reservation at the inn, with the new receptionist played by 30 Rock's McBrayer, the June 1 date looks blank, with just a faint outline of Jim's reservation, which was attempted to be written with a pen that ran out of ink.

When the June 1 date arrives, both families travel to Palmetto Island and discover the mishap, with Jim and Margot battling for the best wedding for Jenni and Neve, respectively, while managing all the complicated family dynamics.

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon star in YOU'RE CORDIALLY INVITED (Glen Wilson / Prime Video)

Is 'You're Cordially Invited' worth watching

You're Cordially Invited thrives in the chaos of this story, but it requires to audience to be open to a film that doesn't shy away from going in a wacky direction. And if you're wondering how silly it gets, there's a scene where Jim brings a live alligator into Margot's room at the inn, and another where Nick Jonas sings the Creed song "With Arms Wide Open" at Neve and Dixon's wedding ceremony.

While Ferrell and Witherspoon are seasoned leads, there's something particularly charming about the film's supporting characters, like Margot and Neve's judgemental southern mother, played by Celia Weston, and their aunt, Gwyneth (Leanne Morgan), who's been on a sugar cleanse for three days before the wedding and her home is being featured in Garden and Guns magazine.

But the script is quite slim in the material it gives the movie's actors to work with. That results in several moments that feel like the comedy is being forced with an over-the-top execution, leaning into obnoxious tropes, which isn't necessary with such strong actors involved.

What helps You're Cordially Invited is that Witherspoon and Ferrell are ndeniably likeable, you can't help but smile when they share the screen. Their scenes feel much stronger when they're fighting versus flirting, which unfortunately makes the movie fizzle out as it approaches its ending.

You're Cordially Invited may not be in the catalogue of rom-coms that are particularly beloved, but fits the bill for an easy, breezy watch to get some laughs to end the work week.