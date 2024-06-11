'You're In A Cult!': Colbert Urges Trump Fans To Get Out And 'Take Off The Stupid Hat'

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday delivered a blunt warning to some of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters after the former president spoke to a crowd outdoors in Las Vegas in 100-degree heat.

Six people were taken to a hospital and some two dozen others treated at the scene for heat-related issues as Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech in which he waxed about issues such as whether it’s better to be killed by a shark or electrocution.

“Here’s the deal,” Colbert said. “If you’re willing to stand out in the desert listening to some maniac ramble until your skull bursts open like a pan of Jiffy Pop, you’re in a cult!”

That, he said, or Coachella.

“Either way, get out of there,” he urged. “And take off the stupid hat.”

