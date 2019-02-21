You're Probably Skiing on the Wrong Skis. I Was.

From Popular Mechanics

I grew up in Alaska 15 miles from the base of a ski mountain in a small town where skiing wasn't so much a winter activity as it was a measure of social capital. Swap "skiing" for "in church" in that traditional Southern greeting, "We didn't see y'all in church Sunday, hope everything's all right," and you'll get an idea of the kind of place it was.



I loved skiing, but I started getting less of a thrill out of winter when, in 1993, a new kind of ski took over the downhill market. It was the Elan SCX, the world’s first production "shaped" ski. Then touted as revolutionary, shaped skis resembled an hourglass, and were shorter than their predecessors. Having broken a tip off the Dynastar Omesoft “straight skis” I’d loved since high school, I bought my first pair of Rossignol shaped skis in 1997.

The rationale seemed sound. Straight skis had almost no side cut. Turning them required an aggressive action, which was tough for beginners and fatiguing for everyone. Shaped skis-the SCX in Elan’s groundbreaker stood for “sidecut extreme”-fixed these problems.

I assumed the ballyhooed “parabolic” design would upgrade my skiing. It didn’t. For me, shaped skis proved inferior in every way-more sluggish on bumps, chattery on ice, slower everywhere.



In the mid-2000s, ski design changed again. “Fat skis”-wider, heavier, longer-came into fashion. In an effort to enhance flotation in soft snow and stability at speed, makers also integrated “rocker” or “reverse camber” designs, removing the traditional upward curve in the middle of the ski that provided pop and energy when carving a turn. With considerable enthusiasm, I ditched my disappointing shaped Rossies and jumped on the fatty bandwagon with Head and Dynastar skis.

That’s when I started getting sick of the whole endeavor. I’m six-two, two bills, but those big boards felt like they were skiing me. Yes, they were fast, but they turned like battleships, were about as flexible as an icicle and had me massaging my thighs in the lodge by noon.

The Snowboard Problem

According to Chris McKearin, Salomon Alpine Commercial Manager for North America, the barrage of new ski designs that ran from the mid-1990s until about 2010 “was 100 percent driven by snowboard influence.”

“Snowboarding was rising big time in the ‘90s and taking a big chunk out of skiing. Skiing was viewed as old and stale,” says Whistler, British Columbia-based ski legend Mike Douglas. “You could surf the snow, go fast in powder and do all these crazy jumps. My friends and I saw the energy snowboarding had, but we were skiers and we wanted a ski that let us do that stuff.”

The “godfather of freeskiing,” Douglas helped design the 1998 Salomon Teneighty, the world’s first twin-tip ski, which revolutionized off-trail skiing. New designs worked fine for big-time skiers, but in a rush to outdo each other, manufacturers went bananas.

“It was an evolutionary thing, you couldn’t go wide enough,” Douglas says. “It was absurd, you could put two skis together and it was like a snowboard.”

The Most Underrated Ski Style: Mogul Skis

