'You're wicked even though you're second out': Stacey Dooley's message of support for 'Strictly' boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Kevin Clifton may have suffered his earliest ever Strictly Come Dancing exit at the weekend, but one woman still cheering him on is his girlfriend and previous winning partner Stacey Dooley.

Together, the pair are the reigning champions of Strictly having triumphed in the 2018 series and they began dating after meeting on the show.

But despite Clifton being the second couple voted out of the 2019 series with celebrity dance partner Anneka Rice, Dooley is still proud of her man and posted a loving message of support to her Instagram stories.

Starting by explaining that she was still on the set of her make-up show Glow Up, Dooley gave her views on Clifton and Rice being eliminated after their Kill Bill-themed Charleston in movie week which scored just 11 points.

Dooley said: “I know everyone just found out Kevin and Anneka got knocked out this weekend and I just wanted to say I am so proud of both of them, but particularly Kevin.

“I just think he is the most incredible teacher and I think she was so lucky to have had him. She did that beautiful Waltz.

“It’s very easy to be proud of someone when you’re winning and you’re flying high and it’s all going brilliantly, but it’s also very important to tell them that you think they’re wicked when they’re the second to get knocked out,” she laughed.

“So yes, well done.”

Clifton had also tweeted his dance partner Rice to thank her for the effort she had put into traing, writing: “Thank u @AnnekaRice for a lovely few weeks. You worked so hard and in a short space of time started dancing with your heart.”

Rice, who had been open about her lack of dancing talent since she signed up for the show, tweeted: “Well.That was like running away to the circus.What an adventure! Thank you everyone for your support and special love to ⁦@keviclifton for unflinching loyalty & kindness. And patience like I’ve never seen! I’ve certainly discovered a new me.”

The pair lost out to David James and Nadiya Bychkova, who the judges voted to save in the dance off for the second week running.