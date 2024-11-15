Yousuf Karsh's iconic Winston Churchill portrait returns to the Château Laurier

Reuters

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Residents of Solino and Nazon, central neighborhoods in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, fled their homes on Thursday as gangs spread to one of the few remaining areas of town not already under their control. A coalition of gangs known as Viv Ansanm has been cementing their hold over the country while the political leadership has been wracked by infighting and a long-delayed foreign security mission has made scarce progress. It was unclear immediately how many people had fled, though the neighborhoods appeared to quickly empty out.