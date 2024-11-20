Youth Action Board seeks donations to aid homeless youth in Kern County
The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy — tortured and killed in two of the most heinous crimes in modern Canadian history — says the justice system has let them down again by denying the victims' mothers the opportunity to deliver their victim impact statements in person at Paul Bernardo's upcoming parole hearing.In a letter sent to the head of the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) on Tuesday, lawyer Tim Danson argues his clients have a right to confront their daugh
Sencere Hayes arrested in connection with the April 2023 killing of Mercedes Vega in Arizona
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."
A popular Christmas light show that has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research and treatment in Windsor is leaving Kingsville.The Williams family is moving out of town because they say restrictions in a new bylaw have made it impossible to hold the event any longer. Dale Molnar has more
The Netflix documentary details the incredible survival story of Lesly, Soleiny, Tien and Cristin who were 13, 9, 4 and almost a year old when they survived a plane crash
David Pelicot, the son of Gisèle Pelicot described the “house of horror” the family lived in during his testimonial at an Avignon court in southern France on Monday. For a decade, his father drugged his mother to have her raped by dozens of strangers. Caroline Darian, Pelicot’s daughter, also took the stand and said she had been "forgotten" despite also being assaulted by her father. The children of a French man who for a decade drugged their mother to have her raped by dozens of strangers spoke
A Nova Scotia woman is speaking out after learning her dog-sitter was filming explicit videos in her house without permission. She says it was a breach of privacy and wants others to be mindful of who they trust in their homes when they're not there. Celina Aalders reports.
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of holding down a teenage boy so colleagues could rape and abuse him at a New Hampshire youth center in the 1990s is set to begin Tuesday.
A third bail hearing for Sean "Diddy" Combs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22
A family physician who operated out of a clinic in northwest Calgary has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, Calgary police said Tuesday. Police said they conducted a lengthy investigation and charged Phu Truong Vu, 46, with sexually assaulting patients. All four victims attended the Brentwood Medical Clinic between 2016 and 2020, when Vu was employed as a general practitioner, according to a police release.Each victim reported being sexually assaulted in an examination room "when t
Caylin Monroe was sentenced to 65 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death
Michelle Parker was last seen on Nov. 17, 2011, dropping off her then 3-year-old twins at the Orlando condo of her former fiancé, Dale Smith
Sean Goe, 27, was sentenced to 29 years to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in an abandoned children's park
Jose Ibarra is on trial for the February killing of Riley in Augusta, Ga.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency told lawmakers Tuesday she has encouraged the agency's inspector general to review whether an employee was acting alone when directing workers helping hurricane victims not to go to homes with yards signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump
Nine people have been taken to hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a stolen BMW collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday, Toronto police said.The incident happened at about 1:50 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue. Two vehicles, a white BMW X6 and a black SUV, were travelling at high speed westbound on Wilson Ave., duty senior officer Brian Maslowski said on Monday morning. As they approached the intersection at Bathurst Street, the black SUV made it t
The federal government issued a new passport to an admitted human smuggler after he was ordered to surrender the travel document as part of court-imposed release conditions, CBC News has learned. The new passport was discovered in June 2023 by RCMP investigators executing a search warrant at the Montreal home of Thesingarasan Rasiah during a probe targeting an international human smuggling network that Rasiah allegedly headed, according to court records obtained by CBC News. At the time, Rasiah
Ramon Rivera, 51, allegedly also "viciously" stabbed a third victim, who remains in critical condition
Borderland PC MLA Josh Guenter says he never meant to target the driver in a fatal crash near Altona, Man., after drawing parallels between the 25-year-old man and what Guenter had called "cheap foreign labour" in the trucking industry.
Two men killed in a drive-by shooting were "ambushed" by the killers who, according to the prosecution, "laid in wait" for their victims to leave a northeast lounge, jurors heard Monday as a murder trial got underway. Prabhjyot Bhatti, 25, and Jaskaran Sidhu, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of Jasdeep Singh, 25, and Japneet Malhi, 22.The trial began Monday with an opening statement from Aurelie Beland, who is prosecuting the case alongside Brian Holtby. Beland told ju