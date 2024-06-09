Youth advocates call for change after 7 minors cited in chaotic Downtown Sacramento incident
Youth advocates are calling for change after a chaotic gathering of minors at Sacramento’s Downtown Commons Friday night led to several citations and arrests . The Sacramento Police Department said 80 to 100 juveniles were “causing a ruckus and disturbance” in DOCO. Officers first got calls about the commotion around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police said seven juveniles total were cited and released to parents: one of resisting and battery on a peace officer, two for curfew violation and four for resisting/interfering. Police also said five officers were assault, with three officers sustaining minor injuries.