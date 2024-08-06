Youth appears in court over fatal shooting of man in Peckham

A teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused over the death of a man who was fatally shot in an alleyway near his home.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jesse Lloyd-Smith in Peckham, south-east London.

Mr Lloyd-Smith was with some others when a gunman opened fire five times in East Surrey Grove shortly before 5pm on July 10.

The bullets hit the victim’s head and arms causing unsurvivable injuries from which he died the next day.

On Tuesday, the defendant appeared in court by video link from Feltham Young Offender Institution.

Judge Richard Marks KC set a plea hearing for October 22 and a provisional trial of up to three weeks from May 6.

The defendant was remanded in custody.