Youth bowlers clinch 3 golds, 5 silvers, 2 bronzes at Asian School Championships

Singapore youth bowler Fion Liew (left) clinched gold in the girls' all-events at the 20th Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships, while her teammate Arianne Tay won the silver. (PHOTO: Singapore Bowling Federation)

UPDATE: Arianne Tay clinched a silver medal in the girls’ Masters event on Friday (12 July), while Fion Liew earned a bronze in the same event.

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s youth bowlers clinched three golds, five silvers and two bronzes at the 20th Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday (10 July), Fion Liew clinched the girls’ all-events gold medal, amassing a total of 4,139 pinfalls in her singles, doubles and team events.

The 18-year-old had also won a gold medal in the girls’ doubles event on Tuesday with teammate Arielle Tay, a silver medal in the girls’ singles on Monday, and a bronze medal with the Singapore A team on Wednesday.

Arielle’s younger sister Arianne came in second in the all-events with a total of 3,965 pinfalls. She won gold in the girls’ singles, and teamed up with Althea Dang to clinch a silver in the girls’ doubles. In the team event, she was in the silver-winning Singapore B team.

For the Singapore boys, they secured a silver and a bronze in the boys’ team event, behind the gold-winning Japan team.

With Wednesday’s team competition results, every member of the Singapore boys’ and girls’ teams will come home with at least a bronze medal, for the first time in the history of their participation in the Asian School Championships.

The competition continues with the boys’ and girls’ Masters events, which will culminate in the step-ladder finals on Friday.

Other Singapore stories:

Aware saga inspires artists to create letters exhibition focused on women advocacy

Witness knew of 'slamming services' provided by doctor involved in HIV data leak at drug and sex party

Police refute allegations of racial bias in Bishan MRT station incident