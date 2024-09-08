Youth detox center opening in southwest Albuquerque

SWNS

A couple gave their baby a soon-to-be extinct name and say he'll be the only child at school with it - despite trolls claiming he'll be bullied. Casey Hennessy, 21, and her partner, Zacchaeus Harper, 25, have always been fans of more traditional names. When they found out they were expecting a baby boy, they floated the names Winston, Axel and Finnegan but only one name came out on top. Casey gave birth to little Arnold on December 9, 2023, weighing 8lbs 3oz, at 23.13pm. She said as soon as she looked down at him she knew he was an Arnold.