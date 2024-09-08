Youth detox center opening in southwest Albuquerque
Youth detox center opening in southwest Albuquerque
Youth detox center opening in southwest Albuquerque
A couple gave their baby a soon-to-be extinct name and say he'll be the only child at school with it - despite trolls claiming he'll be bullied. Casey Hennessy, 21, and her partner, Zacchaeus Harper, 25, have always been fans of more traditional names. When they found out they were expecting a baby boy, they floated the names Winston, Axel and Finnegan but only one name came out on top. Casey gave birth to little Arnold on December 9, 2023, weighing 8lbs 3oz, at 23.13pm. She said as soon as she looked down at him she knew he was an Arnold.
The pop star and the football player attended model Karen Elson's nuptials to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster on Saturday, Sept. 7
Her bra, on the other hand, was nowhere in sight.
Prince Harry will inherit an eye-watering sum from his great-grandmother when he turns 40. See details.
Lopez made her mark in a showstopping look to promote the new film, in which she stars
Halina Reijn, the director of Kidman's film 'Babygirl,' announced that the actress left the festival early to be with her family
'Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe' premiered Sept. 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival
Ron Howard, the director behind “Hillbilly Elegy” and “A Beautiful Mind,” stressed to Variety the importance of exercising one’s right to vote in this upcoming presidential election in November. The director stopped by Variety’s Toronto Film Festival Studio to promote his upcoming movie “Eden,” along with the cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Brühl. There, …
The mirrored double side-split look from the brand’s fall 2024 couture collection shined on the red carpet.
Sir Ian McKellen described the late Queen Elizabeth II as “quite rude” and said the British royal family “can’t do anything normal,” declaring in a recent interview that he was siding with Prince Harry in his rift with the crown. In a lengthy interview with The Times in which the legendary actor held little back, McKellen said that whenever he met the late queen, she would shake his hand like she was pushing him away. “It meant, ‘Go! Go!’” McKellen said. “The Queen, I’m sure she was quite mad at
Their talk comes weeks after the singer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.
The HGTV stars took kids Taylor, Brayden and Tristan to theh theme park during a "104-degree" day on Sept. 5
Rihanna surprised fans when she stepped out in the most amazing crystal gown for New York Fashion Week – and the Fenty founder looked better than ever. See photos.
TOKYO (AP) — In a big milestone for Japan's royal family, Prince Hisahito turned 18 on Friday, becoming the first male royal family member to reach adulthood in almost four decades. It is a significant development for a family that has ruled for more than a millennium but faces the same existential problems as the rest of the nation — a fast-aging, shrinking population.
The 57-year-old celebrated her first leading role in decades on Day 2 of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
Bindi shares her 3-year-old daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell
Leanne Battersby will evaluate her relationships next week, as Coronation Street airs the aftermath of Nick Tilsley and Toyah Battersby's affair.
Viewers who tuned into Netflix's new thriller series, The Perfect Couple, took issue with one aspect of the drama, which stars Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson and Dakota Fanning…
The mom of three opens up about how experimenting with friends got out of hand, and how the whole internet got involved
"Back when I was single and would get these pictures, I would critique them.......fully. They didn't like that, but I sure enjoyed it. 🤣🤣🤣"