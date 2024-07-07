Youths thrive at Agoge Project

An organization founded by a Baltimore teacher seeks to fill the gaps when it comes to building up the next generation through boxing and jiu-jitsu. The Agoge Project works with 50 youths ages 10 and up in the Belair-Edison neighborhood to ensure they have a safe place to grow after school and throughout the summer. Stepping into the program's boxing ring is starting to feel like a second home for sixth-grader Tony Dupree, whose journey with the Agoge Project started when he saw a sign for the program on Belair Road.