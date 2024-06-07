YouTube sets out plans to block youngsters from watching gun videos

AK-47 assault rifles are among the weapons under-18s will have restricted access to videos of on YouTube (Met Police)

YouTube has said it will implement stricter rules on gun videos across the platform – saying young people should not have access to seeing them.

Certain videos uploaded to the social networking site that show homemade or automatic guns are set to be age restricted on the site, said bosses.

The site updated its publicly available policy on firearm videos, saying it has done so in an “effort to keep underage users from accessing potentially dangerous content”.

In the update, the Google-owned platform said that it will “prohibit videos instructing users how to remove the safety devices from firearms. It will also restrict videos showing automatic or homemade firearms for users under 18”.

The changes will come into force from June 18.

The platform had already prohibited content selling firearms and accessories or that teaches viewers how to make their own as well as banning livestreams that show people handling or holding firearms.

The new restrictions only apply to real-life use of firearms and do not apply to artistic uses, such as in short films. There are also exceptions for videos that show firearms and are of public interest, such as news clips, war footage or police footage.

The update reads: “Content intended to sell firearms, instruct viewers on how to make firearms, ammunition, and certain accessories, or instruct viewers on how to install those accessories is not allowed on YouTube.

“YouTube shouldn't be used as a platform to sell firearms or accessories noted below. YouTube also doesn’t allow live streams that show someone holding, handling, or transporting a firearm. Sometimes content doesn't violate our policies, but it may not be appropriate for viewers under 18. YouTube age restricts content showing the use of certain firearms and accessories.”

Javier Hernandez, a YouTube spokesperson, said: "These updates to our firearms policy are part of our continued efforts to maintain policies that reflect the current state of content on YouTube. For example, 3D printing has become more readily available in recent years so we’re expanding our restrictions on content involving homemade firearms. We regularly review our guidelines and consult with outside experts to make sure we are drawing the line at the right place."

YouTube said it had consulted third-party experts, such as law enforcement and public safety officials, while developing the new policy updates.