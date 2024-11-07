YouTube Star Andre Beadle Dies at 25 After Crashing Car into Metal Pole at ‘High Rate of Speed': Police

Police said Beadle “lost control” of his 2023 BMW sedan on the Nassau Expressway in Queens, New York

Andre Beadle/Instagram Instagram photo of YouTuber Andre Beadle.

YouTube star Andre Beadle has died after crashing his car in New York.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) told PEOPLE in a statement that officers responded to a call of a vehicle crash involving Beadle, 25, on the Nassau Expressway in Queens on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at approximately 1:12 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that Beadle had been “traveling eastbound” on the highway in the left lane “at a high rate of speed” before he “lost control” of his 2023 BMW sedan. He then “veered to the right” and traveled “off the right side of the roadway into the right shoulder” and struck “a metal pole,” the NYPD added.

“This caused the vehicle to veer back across the eastbound lanes to the left shoulder, ejecting the operator from the vehicle,” the police said in its statement.

Andre Beadle/Instagram A photo of Beadle and his BMW taken in the weeks leading up to his death.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the YouTub star to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD said that its Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating the incident.

Prior to his death, Beadle, who had over 59k subscribers on YouTube posted a video showing his BMW being worked on at a shop before he showed off the car to some of his friends. The final shot showed him driving the vehicle at night close to the location where the crash occurred.

The 25-year-old also shared several photos on Instagram posing with the car in the weeks leading up to the incident. He even shared clips on Instagram and YouTube showing himself driving the car on the highway and showing just how fast the car could go (between 60 to 130 mph in about 3 seconds and between 100-150 mph more in another 3 seconds).

Shortly after the news of his death was released, his family announced on his social media that they would hold a funeral for him on Friday, Nov. 8 in Haffen Park in the Bronx, New York Where he was from.

In the post, his family described him as “driven by passion” and “fueled by the thrill.” They added, “May you find the ultimate track among the stars.”

In the post, several of his fans mourned the star, with comments like “rest easy” and “RIP king.” One person wrote, “You are my idol brother, i wouldn't be who i am in racing without you.”

Another shared, “Praying for your family. God only knows what they’re going through right now. Thank you for leaving an imprint on the NYC scene."

