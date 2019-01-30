YouTube Star and Gamer Jacksepticeye Signs With WME

Talent agency WME has signed gamer and YouTube creator Seán McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye to his millions of fans, for representation in all areas.

The 28-year-old Irish gaming YouTuber runs one of the top 50 most-subscribed channels on the service, with currently more than 21 million YouTube subscribers. Best known for his “let’s play” gaming series and vlogs of his life, Jacksepticeye’s videos have racked up more than 10.5 billion views since he began regularly posting videos to the platform in 2012.

In addition to YouTube, Jacksepticeye has 5.9 million Instagram followers and nearly 5 million Twitter followers. McLoughlin also toured in 2018 with his “How Did We Get Here?” tour, covering his childhood growing small village Ireland and his rise to online fame.

He’s friends and an occasional collaborator with PewDiePie, a fellow gamer/vlogger who currently runs No. 1 most-subscribed YouTube channel — and who helped Jacksepticeye get noticed by citing him in a 2013 video. McLoughlin was set to co-star in season 2 of YouTube’s original series “Scare PewDiePie,” which YouTube canceled after PewDiePie pranks involving anti-Semitic messages and imagery gained wide publicity.

Along with his business ventures, McLoughlin is an active philanthropist, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities including Save the Children, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

McLoughlin continues to be represented by manager Nicole Graboff and attorneys Ryan Pastorek and Adam Kaller.

