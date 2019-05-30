YouTube Star Stephen Sharer Grants Wish of 8-Year-Old Terminally Ill Fan in Sweet Video

Social media star Stephen Sharer is making his fans’ dreams come true.

In a video shared Monday on his YouTube account, Sharer documented his day spent with James, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. When the Make-A-Wish foundation approached James, the superstar kid had one wish: to meet Sharer and his family.

“I love their videos!” James, 8, wrote on his request form.

In true Sharer fashion, the famous vlogger was happy to comply.

James hung out with the Sharer family all day, did some epic family-friendly challenges, and helped stop the “mystery pond monster.”

The Sharer family with James | Stephen Sharer/Instagram

“Today we’re lucky enough to have James come out and help us and the entire Sharer fam get to the bottom of this pond monster fiasco,” Sharer said in the heartwarming video.

Walking towards the Sharer house, he asked James if he recognized the pond from the videos, which James excitedly confirmed by nodding his head.

“Would you go swimming in it? Or do you think there’s a pond monster? Could be — we might need your help to attack the pond monster,” Sharer continued.

After Sharer and his sister Grace Sharer gave James a Nerf blaster, they all went in search of the imaginary creature and explored the expansive backyard for clues.

While walking the grounds, James discovered a treasure chest with a mystery map inside that had coordinates on it, which Sharer pursued in his video with YouTuber Chad Wild Clay, shared Wednesday.

“That was a fun day!” Sharer said at the end of his video. “Major shout-out to Make-A-Wish and James for coming out to the house today.”