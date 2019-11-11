YouTube Stars Logan Paul and KSI Face Off in Boxing Match — See Who Won the Showdown

Logan Paul and KSI brought their YouTube rivalry into the boxing ring once again, and it ended in appropriately dramatic fashion.

On Saturday night, the two men faced off in front of a large crowd at Staples Center in Los Angeles for the second time after first boxing in 2018, according to the Washington Post. After six rounds, the result came down to a split decision.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, was declared the winner thanks in part to referee Jack Reiss’ controversial two-point deduction on Paul, 24, for holding and hitting KSI, 26, when he was down in Round 4, CBS Sports reported.

Paul held KSI’s head with his left arm while hitting him with his right. Paul hit him once more with a right hook as KSI was on one knee, which led Reiss to break up the fight.

Reiss allowed the knockout to be scored by the judges but docked Paul two points, despite not being warned for the fouls, the outlet reported.

Two judges ultimately scored the match in favor of KSI while the third had it for Paul, according to CBS Sports.

“I’ve never worked so hard,” KSI told the outlet. “In the ring, in camp it was tough but I just kept going. I was ready, I was on fire. He couldn’t deal with my jabs to the body tonight.”

Paul, meanwhile, felt the referee’s decision was unfair.

“I let emotions get the best of me but I will say, no warning and I get two points taken away from me?” he said, according to CBS Sports. “That’s why I lost tonight. Do the math. I would like to contest the commission because I did not receive a warning. I don’t think that was fair at all.”

According to CBS Sports, both YouTube personalities attended training camp before the match and hired well-known trainers.

They were also subject to the same drug testing and health screenings by the California State Athletic Commission as the undercard fighters, the outlet reported.

After the fight filled with tough blows and trash talking, the two men shook hands and embraced, CBS Sports said.

“You made me work and you made me work a year ago,” KSI told Paul. “Thank you for a good fight. Thank you, brother.”