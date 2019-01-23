YouTube TV, the video giant’s bid to topple its cable and satellite rivals, is expanding nationwide on Wednesday. The service, which runs $40 a month and lets subscribers stream the four major networks and several cable channels, including ESPN, CNN and TNT, already reached the top 100 markets in the U.S. YouTube TV’s expansion add 95 markets — including Reno, Nevada, and Boise, Idaho — boosting coverage from about 85 percent to 98 percent of the country. Since launching nearly two year ago, YouTube has touted its live TV service as a cheaper and better alternative to traditional TV providers. The service lets users watch on their television, mobile, desktop and tablet screens and offers unlimited recording. Each YouTube TV subscription comes with six accounts. Also Read: Disney Has Already Lost $1 Billion on Streaming Behind Hulu, BAMTech Investments The new markets come online just a week before the Super Bowl, which is set to air on CBS on February 3. YouTube TV has looked to attract sports fans in the past, acting as the lead sponsor on ABC/ESPN’s Saturday Night NBA broadcasts. YouTube TV has Fox Sports, NBA TV and offers feeds of local teams, while charging an extra fee for NBA League Pass and MLB.TV. Aside from the stalwart cable and satellite companies, YouTube TV is also battling several streaming competitors. Hulu with Live TV, which also costs $40 a month, hit 1 million subscribers in September. AT&T’s DirecTV Now has 1.8 million subscribers and Sling TV paces the field with 2.5 million customers. A rep for YouTube declined to share an update on how many subscribers YouTube TV currently has; the service had 300,000 subscribers at this time last year. Read original story YouTube TV Expands Nationwide Ahead of Super Bowl At TheWrap

Read original story YouTube TV Expands Nationwide Ahead of Super Bowl At TheWrap