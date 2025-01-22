YouTuber Brooklyn McKnight and Husband Dakota Welcome First Baby Together, a Boy: 'Motherhood Is Beautiful'

The new mom is known as one-part of the YouTube account Brooklyn and Bailey

YouTuber Brooklyn McKnight is a mom!

The influencer, 25, has welcomed her first baby with husband Dakota Blackburn, announcing the exciting news on her joint Instagram with her twin sister Bailey McKnight.

In the photos, Brooklyn can be seen sitting in a bathtub and holding her newborn baby as her husband gives her a kiss on her forehead. She also shared other photos from her home birth, as well as sweet snaps with her baby boy as the newly-minted family of three sat together in bed.

"Motherhood is beautiful," Brooklyn wrote in her caption.

Bailey also shared an update on her Instagram Stories for their followers. "Thank you all for the kindest words of encouragement and sweet messages!" she said.

"Baby and Brooklyn are doing amazing — we are all just soaking in the newborn snuggles and learning as we go! Going to take a little more time but will be back soon to give y'all all the updates 🫶 -Bailey."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new mom is known as one-part of the YouTube account Brooklyn and Bailey, which she shares with her twin. The channel has amassed over 7 million subscribers since 2010.

Brooklyn revealed that she was expecting her first child in a video hours after the sisters told fans one of them was pregnant without saying who. In it, Brooklyn took a pregnancy test at the encouragement of her husband.

The video jumped to the eight-week mark of Brooklyn’s pregnancy and she told viewers she was headed for her first ultrasound and looking forward to seeing the baby. For the doctor's appointment, Dakota wore a "Dad Club" hat and proclaimed, "I’ve been waiting for this day!"

Before the video ended, Brooklyn revealed her due date as Jan. 23, 2025, although her little one ultimately arrived a little bit earlier than projected.

In July 2024, Brooklyn revealed the moment she surprised Bailey with her pregnancy news.

In the TikTok, Brooklyn, Dakota, Bailey and her husband Asa can be seen playing a game of Tapple, in which the couples rapidly name a word that matches the category and starts with a specific letter.

"P... I'm pregnant," Brooklyn said when it was her turn to name a word, pulling out her positive pregnancy test and turning to Bailey.

David Livingston/Getty Images Brooklyn Mcknight (left) and Bailey Mcknight in 2022

Bailey immediately bursted into tears and embraced Brooklyn in a hug.

Brooklyn opened up in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in October 2024 about how her lifestyle change may affect her online presence, but ensured fans that she will not be pivoting entirely to parenting content. Ultimately, she noted that her shared account with Bailey will continue to show both of their lives.

"I do think that is kind of what draws people into our content sometimes is that there are two perspectives. There are kind of two people and two lives being lived on one account," Brooklyn said. "If someone can't necessarily relate to the place that I am at right now having kids and kind of that experience, then they probably can relate to Bailey and her just being married and having fun and traveling and doing all these fun things."



