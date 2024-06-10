YouTuber Myka Stauffer Gave Final Apology and Then Disappeared — Where Is She Now?

The YouTuber's last Instagram post dates back to June 24, 2020

Myka Stauffer/Instagram Myka and James Stauffer with their arms around each other.

Myka Stauffer's last Instagram post dates back to June 24, 2020.

The YouTuber, initially renowned for her family vlogs with husband James, has been absent from social media for four years. Both her personal YouTube channel and the family's channel, "The Stauffer Life," have been deleted.

Meanwhile, James' "Stauffer Garage" channel remains active, focusing exclusively on car flipping, detailing and cleaning, as stated in the channel's bio.

This hiatus follows a controversial incident in 2020 when the couple faced criticism for rehoming their adopted son, Huxley, due to difficulties in meeting his special needs.

The Stauffers, as well as Huxley's new family, have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Myka Stauffer/Instagram Myka and James Stauffer with their children.

Huxley, who has since been renamed by his new family, was adopted by the Stauffers from China at the age of 2½.

Two years after his adoption, the couple sought adoption dissolution, citing their inability to cope with his disabilities, which they claim were not fully disclosed during the adoption process.

"I want to apologize first off apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all the hurt that I have caused," Myka wrote on her last Instagram post. "This decision has caused so many people heart break and I'm sorry for letting down so many woman who looked up to me as a mother."

"I'm sorry for the confusion and pain I have caused, and I'm sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning," she continued.

She added, "I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through."

Myka Stauffer/Instagram A selfie of Myka and James Stauffer

After the Stauffers revealed their decision to seek out adoption dissolution, their lawyers spoke to PEOPLE at the time about their ultimate hope to "provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care."

"We are privy to this case and given the facts at hand, we feel this was the best decision for Huxley," Myka and James' lawyers, Thomas Taneff and Taylor Sayers, told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement issued in May 2020. "In coming to know our clients we know they are a loving family and are very caring parents that would do anything for their children."

"Since his adoption, they consulted with multiple professionals in the healthcare and educational arenas in order to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care," Taneff and Sayers continued. "Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients it might be best for Huxley to be placed with another family."

The vloggers' legal team noted that the Stauffers followed the advice of medical professionals, which, the lawyers clarified, "did NOT include any considerations for placement in the foster system, but rather to hand-select a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs."

Myka Stauffer/Instagram Myka and James Stauffer with their children.

Recently Vox Media Studios revisited the viral scandal in the new docuseries An Update on Our Family.

The three-part series — which was inspired by New York Magazine's 2020 feature on the family — includes clips from Myka's since-deleted YouTube videos leading up to their trip to pick up Huxley in Asia. In several snippets, the former nurse claimed she was equipped and willing to learn how to parent a child with special needs.

