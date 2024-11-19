YouTuber Rosanna Pansino smokes her father’s ashes to honor his dying wish

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino has paid tribute to her dad in a very unconventional way.

The 39-year-old internet personality, who has more than 14.6 million subscribers on YouTube, honored her father by smoking a joint with marijuana grown using his ashes during the first episode of her Rodiculous Podcast.

On the November 17 episode entitled “Smoking My Dead Dad,” Pansino revealed her dad’s unusual dying wish before he passed away five years ago was for her to light a joint filled with his remains. Her father, who she often referred to as “Papa Pizza,” died after battling leukemia for six years.

“My dad was a badass and quite a little rebel and I will be following in his footsteps, like father like daughter, so to start this episode I want to tell you guys about my dad’s dying wish,” she told her listeners.

“Before he passed, he told me and my mom what he would like us to do with his ashes,” she added noting how her mom was “hesitant” at first, fearing people would judge them because of how “hippie” it was.

Pansino continued: “But as time has gone on and it’s been five years now, we just really think that it’s the right time to do what dad wanted and to honor him the way he wanted.”

Before her dad tragically passed away, he told Pansino and her mom “to take his ashes, mix it in with some soil, and grow a marijuana plant and smoke him.”

To successfully satisfy his wish, Pansino reached out to a licensed marijuana grower in California. When his Cannabis plant was finally harvested, her family and friends helped her roll the dried plant into joints wrapped in pink paper.

Pansino admitted: “I mean this, if Papa Pizza could see this, you guys, he would just... he would get a huge kick out of this, so at the end of this podcast episode, I am going to be fulfilling my dad’s wish and honoring him.”

The famed actress and TV host, known for her YouTube baking series “Nerdy Nummies,” decided to launch her own podcast, in which she welcomes guests to chat with her over brunch.

While her pilot episode was dedicated entirely to “Papa Pizza,” Pansino said the podcast’s future content will be quite different.

“Hi Little Rebels! Welcome to my new podcast, Rodiculous! This episode is going to be different than my future episodes, but I wanted to dedicate my very first episode to my dad, Papa Pizza,” she wrote in the episode description.

Rodiculous is available to watch on YouTube and listen to on Apple, Amazon Music, or Spotify.