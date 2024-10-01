YouTuber, WWE wrestler Logan Paul welcomes 'another Paul' with fiancée Nina Agdal

Logan Paul is officially a dad.

The YouTuber turned WWE star took to social media to share the good news on Sunday, writing in the caption that "Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat."

Nina Agdal and social media influencer and wrestler Logan Paul pictured at a Sports Illustrated event on May 16, 2024, in New York City.

Paul is seen cuddled up with fiancée Nina Agdal and his newborn daughter in a hospital bed, embracing one another.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2023, revealing eight months later on social media that "another Paul" would be joining them in Fall 2024.

Multiple people, including Logan's loved ones and other influencers, expressed their support and excitement for the new family.

"SO INSANE SO HAPPY FOR YOU," Jake Paul, Paul's brother, wrote in the comments.

Pam Stepnick, Paul's mother, called the birth the "Best collab yet!!!”

"Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too!! Thank you Logan & Nina Thank you for bringing this little Angel into our family!!!"

Logan Paul shares baby news on YouTube, social media in April

Logan Paul pictured at a Triple Threat match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 on April 7, 2024.

The Prime co-founder shared in an April YouTube video that 2024 was the year that he and Agdal, a Danish model, "wanted to at least attempt to make a baby."

"Jan. Feb. March. You know, try to have a baby before the end of the year. That was our goal," Paul said.

The couple, according to Paul, jumped the gun a little bit — by accident.

The clip cuts to Paul shooting photographs of Agdal at his home.

"You can see the bump. Look at this little bump here. ... Eight weeks pregnant. You know what's crazy? In like 20 years there's gonna be a little person that's half her, half me running around this earth. And they have no idea what's going on right now and we get to raise it," Paul said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Another Paul:' Logan Paul's newborn daughter is social media official