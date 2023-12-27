If you've never gone Nordic skiing, this is what you're missing

As we enter into the heart of the winter season, many people are looking for exciting outdoor activities to embrace the chilly weather.

If you're in search of a new and invigorating experience, why not give Nordic skiing a try? This thrilling winter sport has gained popularity in recent years, and for good reason. In the video above, The Weather Network's Jaclyn Whittal explores some compelling reasons why you should consider Nordic skiing this winter.