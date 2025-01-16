Yowling cat, emotional support duck, yellow tulips: B.C. bylaw workers association releases 'unique' calls

A loud cat in a thrift store and a cat staring at someone on a fence both made the list of top 10 most unique calls to bylaw in 2024. (Calgary Humane Society - image credit)

Some British Columbians have been making mountains out of mole hills, according to the professional association for B.C. bylaw workers, which has released its top 10 "interesting, unique and funny" calls departments across the province received in 2024.

One of those calls did, in fact, include a complaint about what turned out to be mole hills in someone's yard.

The association says it's sharing the list to educate British Columbians on what may or may not be an issue for bylaw officers.

In a media release, the association said bylaw officers have to consider complaints while weighing the broader impact to the community.

The top 10 "unique" calls to bylaw included:

A resident said their neighbour was purposefully farting at them and wanted bylaw to arrest them for harassment.

Someone planted yellow tulips that clashed with the colour of their fence, upsetting their neighbour.

A person shopping in a thrift store brought in a live cat that was yowling loudly because it was in heat.

A resident claimed a neighbour was throwing dog feces into their yard, but it turned out to be mole hills.

A member of public was upset because someone in their municipality had an approved emotional support duck. The person said they have a friend who would like a chicken but is not allowed, as per regulations.

A resident said they were scared of a tarp on their neighbour's property.

A resident was upset that a neighbour bought a new yellow vehicle and believed it went against "community standards."

Someone was worried that a pond continues to attract snakes and other wildlife.

A member of public who identifies as a dog wanted to purchase a dog licence.

Someone complained that their neighbour's cat sits on the fence and stares at them.

"Sometimes, officers have the unfortunate and difficult situation of explaining to members of the public that their concerns are not a bylaw issue or one that the local government will not address, even if the matter impacts them," the association said.

Bylaw officers are municipal employees that enforce bylaws relating to property use, buildings, parking, animal control and other local matters. According to the province they also offer education and mediation for members of the public.