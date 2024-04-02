Yrsa Daley-Ward talks food clubs, poverty and poems: 'poetry is a leveller'

For many around London, getting enough food to eat every day is a struggle. Poverty is on the rise across the capital: 21 per cent of adults face food insecurity, while charities feeding the city’s hungry have already warned that 2024 is set to be an exceptionally tough year.

But there is help available. To raise awareness of the issue, poet Yrsa Daley-Ward recently visited Bonny Downs food club in East Ham, with the aim of writing poems about the people who shop and volunteer there. The scheme, which works in partnership with Sainsbury’s Nourish the Nation, helps locals get the food they need, at prices they can afford.

We chatted to her about the experience – and about the stigma that still exists around using many of these services.

Why did you want to get involved?

The issue of food insecurity is something that a lot of people are dealing with and falling into, and they lack knowledge of what’s available to them, such as food clubs. My job was to speak to food club members and hear their stories and connect with their stories. Then I wrote a series of poems to raise awareness, which also speak to the direct and collective experiences of the club members.

For those who aren’t familiar, what is a food club?

A food club is defined as a non-profit organisation that distributes food to those who have difficulty buying enough food. The food club allows members to buy items at a price that’s reduced, and then their budgets are able to stretch further. And then there are also wraparound services that provide financial advice and emotional support within it.

One thing that really surprised me was the stigma that goes along with the feeling of needing to use a food club

What was it like, spending time at Bonny Downs?

It was very eye-opening. I had some familiarity with it, but it’s just different when you can connect with people – I guess one thing that really surprised me was the stigma that goes along with the feeling of needing to use a food club, and also how much it benefits those that use them.

Was it a surprise to see how many people were using it?

The demographic is a mixed one and it varies in age. London is a diverse place anyway, so I wasn’t surprised by that: issues of food insecurity affect everyone.

What were peoples’ reactions to your visit?

I didn’t know what it would be going in, but everybody was so open, and people were genuinely interested in it. You’ve no idea of knowing whether people will be, especially something as random-seeming as poetry. But what I do love about the art form is that it’s a leveller, poetry is how we connect to each other, it’s why I love it so much.

You want to represent people and I can only hope that it did the job… and gave even a small glimpse into those who are struggling. But not only that: the sense of community that they share within the food club was also really apparent and lovely.

Did any conversations stick out?

There were so many conversations. The aim of what I was doing was to be careful with anonymity and really respect that, but also to provide a glimpse into what people are feeling and the sense of community and stigmas around using these services.

Is there a favourite poem that you have?

I think Word of Mouth. I don’t have favourite poems because on different days different things mean something to you for whatever reason. So I want to say Word of Mouth, and I believe that’s the one that resonated with food club members on that day.

What do you want your work to achieve?

There’s the worry that a lot of people who would benefit from these services may not even know they exist which is why this partnership is so wonderful and important, because not only does it shine a light on communities and organisations like Bonnie Downs. With my poems, I want to share the fact that this does exist, and encourage those who are in need at the moment to reach out.