Who is Yseult? French singer steals hearts to cap off Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The perfect ending to an unforgettable Olympics, the 2024 Paris closing ceremony did not disappoint. Athletes got their dues, the entertainment, artistry, and showmanship were all spectacular, and they wrapped it all up in a tight three-hour bow.

Between the Golden Voyager, Tom Cruise, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, there wasn't much room for anyone to stand out, but that's exactly what French singer Yseult was able to accomplish as she closed out the ceremony with a rendition of Frank Sinatra's classic "My Way."

Yseult's performance was captivating right from the get-go. It didn't need any fancy tech or star-studded features to draw audiences in. That isn't to say it had none of that. At the very end, fireworks went off around the entirety of Stade de France, which only added to the spectacle that fans were enjoying.

Yseult may not be a household name in America, but she certainly captured hearts with her song. Here's what to know about the French musician and model.

Yseult's age and upbringing

Yseult, 29 (she will be 30 on August 19), was born in Aisne, France. Although her musical talent was noticeable from a young age, her Cameroonian father did not allow her to make music. Of course, that ultimately pushed her into the music industry.

How did Yseult rise to fame?

Yseult rose to fame on the show "Nouvelle Star" after it aired in October 2013. She competed on the show's finale in February 2014, and although she lost the season to Mathieu Saikaly, Yseult signed to Polydor Records and almost immediately announced an album with French singer Emmanuel da Silva.

Yseult's debut single "La Vague" earned over a million views by the end of 2020.

What is Yseult doing now?

Since leaving Polydor records in 2018, Yseult has done a number of modeling gigs, starting with the ASOS autumn campaign in 2018. She also served as an international spokesperson for L'Oréal in 2021. Her most recent work as a musician came very recently with a feature on Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza's song "Alibi."

