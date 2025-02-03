Ysgol Dyffryn Aman: Girl, 14, found guilty of attempting to murder two teachers and pupil at school

A 14-year-old girl has been found guilty of the attempted murder of two teachers and a pupil at a school in West Wales.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had admitted three counts of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on a school premises, but denied attempted murder.

After a week-long trial at Swansea Crown Court, the jury of seven men and five women returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.

The trial heard that on 24 April last year there was a "serious episode of violence" at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after the girl took her father's fishing "multi-tool" to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

After her arrest, the teenager told officers she was "pretty sure" the incident would be on the news, and added "that's one way to be a celebrity".

That morning, Mrs Fiona Elias told the girl she was not allowed in the lower school hall as she "did not have permission" to be there.

The girl looked at her with "sinister eyes" and "appeared to be playing with something in the right-side pocket of her cargo trousers".

During the mid-morning break, Mrs Elias was speaking with her colleague Mrs Liz Hopkin in an outdoor area near the lower hall.

The teenager approached Mrs Elias, again saying she wanted to go to the lower hall, before she pulled out what Mrs Elias described as "a penknife with a silver tip to it".

'Serious injuries'

Swansea Crown Court heard the girl took a knife with her to school "every day".

ADVERTISEMENT

The court heard her father carried out daily bag checks after a previous incident in September 2023, but the teenager had left for school that day before he had a chance to check her bag.

Both Mrs Elias and Mrs Hopkin, who attempted to restrain the defendant, "received significant and serious injuries".

Mrs Hopkin sustained "four stab wounds" and was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Mrs Elias and the pupil also attended hospital for treatment.

'One way to be a celebrity'

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the incident as well as body-worn footage.

In what the prosecution described as "significant, unsolicited comments", the defendant could be heard saying: "I stabbed [the girl]...oopsies".

"I'm pretty sure this is going to be on the news, so more eyes will be looking at me, that's one way to be a celebrity," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later asked officers, "How am I going to face my family after what I've done?"

Read more from Sky News:

Boy, 15, dies after being stabbed at Sheffield school

Full list of Grammys winners revealed

Giving evidence at trial, the defendant said she had been bullied "four, three times a week" and felt "anxious and scared".

She said the attack was "really out of character" and "doesn't seem like something [she] would do".

The teenager will be sentenced on 28 April.