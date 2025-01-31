Ysgol Dyffryn Aman: Girl accused of attempted murder took knife to school as she was 'anxious' and 'scared', trial told

A teenage girl accused of the attempted murder of two teachers and a pupil took a knife to school "every day" because she was "anxious" and "scared", a trial has heard.

She allegedly tried to kill teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin and a student at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman - also known as Amman Valley school - in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on 24 April last year.

On the fifth day of the trial, the defendant said the attack was "really out of character" and "doesn't seem like something I would do".

The jury of seven men and five women has been told the schoolgirl has pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on school premises but denies attempted murder.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke in the witness box wearing a white shirt and a black knitted vest.

Swansea Crown Court heard the defendant was bullied "four, three times a week".

'Mrs Frogface Elias'

Asked about a drawing in her notebook referring to "Mrs Frogface Elias", she said she was "taking the mick and kind of proving a point".

She told the court that drawing was her way of "expressing [herself]" and she kept "most of it private".

The court heard the girl did not know Mrs Hopkin before the attack.

She also said she did not like the child, who cannot be named due to her age, but added that she did not want to hurt her.

In the aftermath of the attack, the defendant remembers telling her - "It's your fault" - but told the jury she did accept it was not the child's fault.

'A bit jumpy'

The teenager said thinking about the attack makes her "a bit jumpy".

"I try to forget about it, but sometimes it just kind of comes back in certain ways," she added.

She said she did not "remember much" of the incident and it was "just really what I've seen on CCTV".

"I remember, like, parts but nothing that can answer any of these questions," she added.

After the incident, she was taken to an office, where she said she was "still quite shook, but I remember hearing the code red on the tannoy."

The trial continues.