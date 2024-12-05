YSL trial finally ends, Young Thug's co-defendants receive verdict

Weeks after rapper Young Thug took a plea deal, the case against the last remaining defendants in the YSL trial is finally over.

After languishing in court for years, ultimately becoming Georgia's longest-running criminal trial, the final two defendants received their verdicts Tuesday.

In the wide-ranging racketeering case, Deamonte Kendrick, who raps as Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell were found not guilty on a bevy of charges ranging from murder to gun possession.

Stillwell was found guilty on one count of felony gun possession and sentenced by Judge Paige Whitaker to 10 years on probation with an allowance for time already served.

"We're thrilled that the jury came back with the not guilty verdicts across the board for Mr. Kendrick," Doug Weinstein, Kendrick's lawyer, told USA TODAY Wednesday. "We anticipated that if the jury took the time to review the evidence or lack thereof the only verdict that would come back from the jury would be not guilty on all counts."

“We are thankful for the jury’s not guilty verdicts in this case. This was the only just verdict based on the evidence and the truth. Shannon has lived a difficult life in his 30 years and we have never claimed that he is perfect. Shannon does want to be a great father, husband, grandson, and role model for young men." Max Schardt, Stillwell's lawyer shared in a statement Wednesday.

USA TODAY has reached out to lawyers for Stillwell as well as the Fulton County district attorney's office for comment.

"I cannot express the degree of thanks that Fulton County owes you for your service given the length of this trial," Whitaker said in court Tuesday. The trial has spanned years, with testimony only beginning in November 2023.

The original case alleged a wide-ranging conspiracy among 28 co-defendants, including Young Thug, charged as being members of YSL or "Young Slime Life." While prosecutors alleged the acronym stood for a violent street gang, the defense argued that "YSL" referred exclusively to "Young Stoner Life," the name of Young Thug's record label.

Several defendants, including Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, took plea deals. Stillwell and Kendrick held out though, resulting in a prolonged legal process over the course of which both men were stabbed in jail.

Kendrick's stabbing occurred Sunday, as he awaited a verdict. It was just the latest incident in a high-profile and scandal-ridden trial which included deliberations on whether or not rap lyrics can be used as evidence and attorneys themselves being taken into custody.

"We're disappointed that the state would bring this case against Mr. Kendrick and the other defendants given the lack of evidence, which was demonstrated by the state resorting to the use of the defendant's artistic expression in the form of rap lyrics against them at the trial," Weinstein said Wednesday.

Brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, it is one of two high-profile RICO cases out of the office. The other, against President-elect Donald Trump, became embroiled in scandal when it was revealed Willis had a romantic relationship with the top prosecutor she selected for the case, Nathan Wade.

The case against Trump, which remains open but stalled by challenges, alleges the former president and his allies attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Whether the case will continue now that Trump has been elected remains up in the air. Special Counsel Jack Smith wound down his cases against Trump over election interference after the election on grounds that the Department of Justice forbids the federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting president.

