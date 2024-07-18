Yuba City youth theater group expands access to arts for Yuba-Sutter students

Young performers are preparing to take the stage in Yuba City, and learning a few life lessons along the way. “This is a family,” said performer Paige Clements. “This is a community. We're really lucky to have each other.” Center Stage Productions is a part of the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture organization, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing more opportunities for art to the area. Center Stage Productions is putting on two shows in August, Frozen, Jr. for the little ones and Newsies for their older students.