Yukon Arctic Ultra competitors wary of cold-weather risks heading into Sunday's race

The temperature in Whitehorse has dipped, just as competitors are doing final preparations for the Yukon Arctic Ultra this Sunday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -25 C over the weekend.

The 82 participants in this year's race should be well aware of the dangers posed by the frigid weather after last year's serious injuries. Race distances range from marathon up to almost 700 kilometres for those travelling the entire distance between Whitehorse and Dawson City. They may travel on foot, skis, or bike.

Last year, two participants underwent amputations due to serious frostbite. In the most severe case, Italian competitor Roberto Zanda has both his legs amputated at the shin. His right hand was also amputated, and most of the left.

'My hands are my life'

The fate of Zanda weighs heavy for competitors like Russ Renbolt, who says he is "singularly focused" on avoiding frostbite.

"My hands are my life," said the ER doctor from Southern California.

Reinbolt, who is racing 480-kilometres to Pelly Crossing, has experience competing in the cold, having previously run a 160-kilometre race in Alaska.

"I've got like six different combinations of mittens and gloves because I just can't afford to get frostbite."

Conditions could be challenging

Race competitors have been doing mandatory gear and safety checks this week. All competitors doing distances greater than a marathon must carry items including fire starter, a sleeping shelter and 48 hours worth of food provisions. Gear is normally pulled behind competitors in a sled.

On Wednesday night, they went on a four-hour evening hike to test gear and set up their camping gear.

Shelley Gellatly, a local guide who is also competing this year, led the way. She plans on doing the full distance to Dawson City. Pre-race, she is wary of the conditions.

