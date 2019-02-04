Yukon Arctic Ultra race is a 'spiritual' journey, says competitor

The Yukon Arctic Ultra began Sunday to some applause muffled by mittens. A small crowd gathered in Whitehorse to see the racers off, cheering through the scarves and balaclavas covering their faces.

Competitors headed out in –37 C weather, beginning their journey through hundreds of kilometres of Yukon wilderness.

The 82 participants in this year's race should be well aware of the dangers posed by the frigid weather after last year's serious injuries. Race distances range from marathon-length up to almost 700 kilometres for those travelling the entire distance between Whitehorse and Dawson City. They may travel on foot, skis, or bike. For some competitors, the quiet on the trail will be its own reward.

"It's a spiritual place," said Pat Cooke-Rogers from England, who is returning for her sixth race.

Cooke-Rogers is riding a fat-tire bike and hoping to make all 690 kilomtres to Dawson City carrying all her camping gear on the bike and in a backpack.

She is not only a competitor but describes herself as a race chaplain and says the extreme solitude provides a chance to reflect.

"I love the Yukon, I love the wilderness, the people... I also meet God here," she said.

"It strips everything away. There's just me, and the bike, and the trail and God. It's a very spiritual time out here."

Athletes consume 7,000 calories a day

Competitors pull their own gear along the trail — which is the same one used by sled dogs in the Yukon Quest.

Competitors trying to walk to Dawson City estimate they'll be scarfing down at least 7,000 calories a day.

On launch day, people discussed what food they had brought. There is a lot of what would be called 'junk food' as competitors seek as many calories as possible in a light package.

