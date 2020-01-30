Yukon Arctic Ultra: 'World's coldest and toughest' ultra race starts today

Fabian Imfeld arrived in Whitehorse almost a week ago, and he was ready to hit the trail.

"Yeah, I can feel it. I want to go," he said on Wednesday.

Imfeld travelled from his home in Switzerland to compete in a race that bills itself as the "world's coldest and toughest" — the Yukon Arctic Ultra. It began Thursday morning in Whitehorse.

Sixty-three people registered this year to travel either a marathon distance, 100 miles (about 161 kilometres), or 300 miles (483 kilometres) through the remote Yukon backcountry. Most will run or walk the trail, but some have registered to compete on skis or bike.

On alternating years, there's the option to race all the way to Dawson City. But this year, the furthest race is to Pelly Crossing.

Imfeld is going to try to finish the 300-mile race on foot. Last year, he attempted the longer race to Dawson but was forced out by frostbite.

"For me, it was nothing basically — it was just a little blister on the little toe. But it was enough, obviously, to get disqualified," he said.

He's made a few changes this year — different shoes and socks, and a willingness to wear more layers.

He was bitten by the Arctic Ultra bug a few years ago, when he found himself in Pelly Crossing at the same time as the race.

"I saw all those people, how they barely could walk sometimes anymore. But they seemed to be really happy," he said.

"I just try to enjoy it. I mean, it's not about winning for me."

Variable conditions

Some years, winning can seem beside the point for anybody — it's enough of an achievement to just finish in one piece. Past competitors have lost digits and limbs to severe frostbite.

At –8 C, it was a relatively balmy start on Thursday, but competitors said they're bracing for colder weather throughout the race.

"If it gets cold, it's really intense and, at times, it can be quite frightening," said James Binks, who is from England. At 75, he's this year's oldest competitor. He's done the race several times before.

"I've been an active athlete all my life, ever since I was 16, so I just want to keep going. I mean, in 10 years' time, I could be in an old peoples home or dead, so I want to keep going, physically and mentally," Binks said.

