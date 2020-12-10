COVID-19 updates:

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Yukon first jurisdiction to release strategy on missing and murdered Indigenous women

·1 min read

Yukon says it's the first jurisdiction in Canada to release a strategy in response to the federal government's report on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The strategy, called Changing the Story to Upholding Dignity and Justice, was released during a virtual news conference.

It says it aims to address violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in the territory.

It outlines four main goals, including increasing community safety and strengthening economic independence and education of Indigenous women.

The federal report from a national inquiry was released in June 2019 and requires every province and territory in Canada to respond to its findings.

An action plan promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to be released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

  • Michigan's top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies

    DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit. The court said it is “not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief.” The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit. The case was filed days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Joe Biden's 154,000-vote Michigan victory over President Donald Trump. It was another lawsuit aimed at changing the outcome of the election. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud anywhere in the U.S., experts say. “I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality,” Clement said. Three dissenting conservative justices said they were in favour of at least hearing arguments. “The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy’s ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most,” Justice David Viviano said. “But it is a test our country has survived, one way or another, since its inception. ... By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary.” The lawsuit by Trump allies took aim at a number of issues, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications by the Democratic secretary of state months ago. “The time to challenge this scheme may have been before the applications were mailed out — or at least before the absentee ballots were cast — rather than waiting to see the election outcome and then challenging it if unpalatable,” Clement said. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein joined Clement in dismissing the case but didn't offer separate remarks. ___ Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Canadians invited to be part of solution in effective handling of radioactive waste

    While Canada has an existing framework to ensure the safety of nuclear energy, a long-term management solution for radioactive waste is lacking. On November 16, Seamus O’Regan, minister of Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) launched an inclusive engagement process to modernize Canada’s radioactive waste policy. Minister O’Regan has also asked the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to lead a dialogue to develop an integrated strategy for Canada’s radioactive waste.  The NWMO is a not-for-profit organization that was created under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act in 2002 and its mandate has been to develop a long-term management plan for used nuclear fuel. In November 2020, NRCAN asked NWMO to lead the development of an integrated strategy for all of Canada’s radioactive waste. “What that means is that we are going to be consulting widely with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, industry, civil society organizations and taking all of those inputs as well as looking at what is being done in other countries to develop long term management plan options for all of Canada’s radioactive waste,” said Karine Glenn, strategic projects director with NWMO. “We won’t be reinventing the wheel. We’re going to focus on where there are gaps.” There is already a plan for used nuclear fuel, said Ms. Glenn. “We’re going to acknowledge that plan as part of the strategy and not start that process again. The minister was very clear that this is not meant to replace existing solutions or existing facilities. There is other waste in Canada that also has existing disposal facilities and I’ll mention uranium mine and mill waste. That waste is already being disposed of at facilities at or near where it’s being generated. Those solutions are already going to be acknowledged as part of our plan, but the real focus is going to be on all of Canada’s intermediate level waste and some of Canada’s low level waste, which doesn’t have solutions yet.” NWMO’s scope is the waste, regardless of how that waste is generated, and it will be responsible for the long-term management of that waste, which is all classified as either low level, intermediate level or high level waste. Whether it comes from the production of medical isotopes, the production of nuclear power from traditional nuclear plants or from small modular reactors in the future, waste disposal options will focus on its classification. “What’s important, regardless of whether or not there will be future applications of nuclear, we need to deal with the waste,” she said.  Ms. Glenn said that all the waste is currently being stored in a safe manner that is regulated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. “All the waste is currently handled in a safe manner but most of that waste doesn’t have a long term plan, by which I mean most of the facilities are temporary or interim storage so they’re not meant to last 500 years or 1,000 years. That’s what this project is about. It’s about coming up with options that will deal with the waste for as long as it remains hazardous to people and the environment. It’s being managed; the low and intermediate level waste from the power plants is being managed at facilities located next to the plants.” Most radioactive waste that exists in Canada (98 percent of the volume) is classified as low level waste. This mostly consists of gloves, mop heads and personal protective equipment that was generated as part of the day to day operations of facilities. Most of the high-level waste in Canada is spent fuel. This is engagement rather than consultation under the law, said Ms. Glenn, and NWMO does not have a predetermined engagement plan because they want to work with all the communities. The focus will be on nuclear host communities as well as Indigenous communities that are located near those facilities where the waste is located today, as well as communities that are part of the NWMO siting process for adaptive phase management. “What we want to do is actually work with those communities to find out what would be the best ways to engage with them and create activities and engagement opportunities that will suit the needs of those communities as well as fulfill our purpose of getting that engagement done,” she said. While virtual engagement will be utilized as much as possible due to COVID-19, if there are communities where it is possible to have some in-person meetings then it will be considered as an option. “Our engagement extends into the summer of 2021, so obviously any activity we put forward will respect public health guidelines.” A public symposium in the first quarter of 2021 will kick off the engagement process; this will be followed by individual community session. An online survey is also planned. “We don’t have a set date for submission of our strategy recommendations to the minister; however, the strategy is a companion piece to the policy review that NRCAN has undertaken, modernizing Canada’s radioactive waste framework policy,” said Ms. Glenn.  NRCAN plans on completing its engagement on that by the end of March 2021 and then submitting its revised policy to the government in the fall of 2021. NWMO cannot complete its work on the strategy piece until the policy is complete as whatever is in the strategy must align with the policy. NWMO hopes to submit its strategy recommendation to the Minister of Natural Resources by the end of 2021. It will be up to the minister to decide on whether or not the strategy will be implemented in full or in part and what recommendations he will move forward. “It’s really important that we would like to get all voices at the table,” Ms. Glenn said. “This isn’t a debate on whether or not we proceed with nuclear energy. It’s taking charge of the waste and ensuring that we manage that waste in a safe manner over the long term and all voices are really important for that conversation. We don’t have a predetermined outcome. It’s a little bit different from some of the waste projects that have occurred in the past. We’re not coming to people with a solution and asking them for comments on the solution. We’re actually asking them to help build that solution together. I think it’s really important that interested Canadians, Indigenous peoples and communities really participate in this dialogue.” This is a first step, she said. There will be opportunities later on for further dialogue because they are not siting any of those facilities at this time. “Our engagement will be about what kind of facilities we should be building, how many we should be building and who should be responsible for operating them over the long term rather than where we should be putting them at this point in time.” Nuclear power is expected to play a significant role in helping Canada meet its commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050, creating jobs and economic opportunity across the country and around the world. “Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority when it comes to nuclear energy,” said Minister O’Regan. “The views of Canadians and the best science will direct us as we build our net-zero future.” Canadians can participate in the policy review engagement process by visiting radwastereview.ca. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • McNeil government has no plans to release COVID economic recovery strategy

    Nova Scotia does not intend to create and publicly release a formal COVID-19 economic recovery plan as some other governments have done, the province's deputy finance minister said Wednesday.Byron Rafuse told members of the public accounts committee the Nova Scotia government is committed to controlling the spread of COVID, which he maintained is the foundation of a sound economic recovery plan."Good public health policy is good economic policy," Rafuse told the committee during its first virtual meeting. "So the recovery will occur as the pandemic is dealt with."Nova Scotia and the rest of Atlantic Canada have been widely applauded for their handling of the pandemic, including the creation of a regional bubble that allowed residents to travel freely between the four provinces.COVID cases droppingThe Atlantic Bubble burst as a second wave of the pandemic hit the region. Nova Scotia reacted quickly to the rising number of cases, tightening public health restrictions in COVID hot spots and ramping up testing, including for people showing no signs of illness. On Wednesday, the province reported six new COVID cases as it prepares for the arrival of the first batch of COVID vaccine later this month. The number of active cases continued its steady drop, with 71 reported Wednesday, down from 78 the day before.Rafuse said rather than putting together a formal recovery plan, the Nova Scotia government has been focused on turning the situation around. "The idea is to create the conditions to allow public health measures to be eased, rebuild public confidence and then continue to support industries as we go forward," he said.Recovery will be slowRecovery could take years, he cautioned, because the province has lost out on expected growth. Some sectors of the economy will rebound faster while others are dependant on factors out of the province's control.Tourism, for example, will need border restrictions to be eased, flights to be restored and people to recover their confidence to travel. Exports, particularly seafood shipments to China, will depend on the recovery there and the demand for Nova Scotia lobster."We don't anticipate the overall economy to be back next year, even though we have positive growth," said Rafuse.Although the province has decided to chart its recovery without a public plan, it's clear Nova Scotia's acting auditor general expected the province to create one. "It is expected that many jurisdictions will have long-term economic recovery plans to help them regain their health, both physically and economically," wrote Terry Spicer in his Dec. 1 report."The province of Nova Scotia has not yet released its own long-term economic recovery plan." He listed the rollout of a plan as one of five possible questions Nova Scotians may want to ask of their government.Other provinces' plansRafuse suggested the recovery plan released by British Columbia in September was motivated by the election held there last month, and the one Alberta made public last summer wasn't really about the pandemic."The B.C. one, I would say, was part of an election process and therefore had some limitations," he told CBC News in an interview after the meeting. "From what I understand from the Alberta one, it was more long term, it was more to deal with moving their economy away from the tendency of oil."They had to deal with that issue, as well as COVID, but I wouldn't say that's necessarily a COVID recovery plan."MORE TOP STORIES

  • Which age group — old or young — should get the COVID-19 vaccine first may depend on timing

    If supplies of COVID-19 vaccine are initially limited, who should be vaccinated first? A mathematical model shows when and why it’s best to start with the young, and when older people should go first.

  • ‘They needed help’: Jasper firefighter reflects on Oregon wildfire experience

    International borders or not, fire crews are at the ready to help where they're needed. Wildfires burned in the western states of the U.S. including Oregon, Washington and California in the summer and through fall. Millions of acres of land were destroyed, towns were levelled, and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced. And with Jasper National Park as a member of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, Jasper specialists were sent to Oregon, U.S.A. in September to help firefighters already there, and were onsite from Sept. 17 to Oct. 2. The Jasper crew included Brett Haug, fire technician, Beau Michaud, task force leader, along with Clayton Praill, Sean Buckle, Adam McNutt, Coulter Schmitz and Christine Brown.  They joined a 20-person Parks Canada team with fire specialists from Prince Albert National Park, Wood Buffalo National Park, Rouge National Urban Park, Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park and Pukaskwa National Park. "People needed help. The situation was quite dire," Haug said.  "There were unprecedented conditions in Oregon, and the U.S. in general. When other agencies need help, we help them." Haug said on arrival, crews went through introductory and tactical briefings at the Redmond Air Centre then sent to other fires to work."  Everyone on the Jasper crew was sent to a fire called the Lions Head, a reference to its geographical location.  "There were 25 of us in total - a 20-pack unit crew, four task force leaders, one helicopter manager and a Parks Canada representative," Haug said.  The roles of each person were specific and this, Haug said, was to ensure everyone was “talking the same language".  Haug went as a helicopter manager and ended up being a helicopter crew member, one of the people assigned to helping with the elements that help a helicopter function well - fuel supply, an aviation engineer on hand, and more. "When we arrived (we were) on the patrol, mop up phase," he said. Haug explained firefighting is not only handling raging flames but tackling small spots that can turn into tens of thousands of hectares of fire.  "A lot of firefighting is making sure that fire is out,” he said. "For the fire crew - they patrolled the perimeter of the areas on fire, and were given a section of the area to patrol, mop up, which is extinguishing hot spots."  Haug said the fire complex affected hundreds of thousands of people, and 500,000 people were evacuated at one point.  “There were quite a few fatalities,” Haug said. “It was quite a tragic event”.  He said the firefighters were overwhelmed. Parks Canada firefighters worked 14 days on the fireline before heading home. Haug said strict COVID measures were in place throughout their time there, including random temperature checks, and everyone was encouraged to keep their cohorts small.Joanne McQuarrie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh

  • Pentagon set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on small scale

    WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's initial allotment of coronavirus vaccine will be administered at 16 defence sites in the United States and abroad, with health care workers, emergency service personnel and residents of military retirement homes getting top priority, officials said Wednesday.Next in line, once follow-on supplies of vaccine becomes available, will be military personnel who provide “critical national capabilities,” such as nuclear weapons crews and cybersecurity forces, as well as certain military units getting ready to deploy.The vaccinations will be voluntary because the Pfizer vaccine initially is to be made available on an emergency use basis. The shots could become mandatory later if vaccines are fully licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, the officials said.A few dozen of the Pentagon's leaders, including the acting defence secretary, Christopher Miller, and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are to be among those receiving early vaccinations, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. Some of those leaders will get their shots in public in order to demonstrate the Pentagon's confidence in the vaccine's safety, he said.The Pentagon is to received slightly fewer than 44,000 doses of the vaccine initially, he said. The timing depends on when the FDA gives the go-ahead for distribution and use of the Pfizer vaccine.In their first evaluation of the Pfizer vaccine, FDA scientists this week confirmed that it offers strong protection, setting the stage for the government to green light the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history. The FDA's independent advisers were to meet Thursday to debate whether evidence was strong enough to recommend vaccinating millions of Americans. A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within days.Thomas McCaffery, the assistant secretary of defence for health affairs, told a Pentagon news conference that although vaccinations will be voluntary, at least initially, he strongly recommends that all who are offered the shot take it. The first doses are to be ready for use within a day or two of the FDA go-ahead, he said.“Our advice to everyone is to take the vaccine, just based on risk," said Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defence Health Agency.The initial set of 43,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are to be provided in varying quantities at 16 locations, with distribution to be vastly expanded later to reach all military members and Defence Department civilians when more doses become available.The initial 16 sites are:—Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, Texas.—Wilford Hall at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.—Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.—Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.—Navy Branch Health Clinic at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.—Base Alameda Health Services at the Coast Guard Base at Alameda, California.—Naval Medical Center at San Diego (which also will distribute doses to the Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton, California).—Naval Hospital Pensacola, at Pensacola, Florida (which will distribute to the Armed Forces Retirement Home at Gulfport, Mississippi).—Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at Bethesda, Maryland (which will distribute to the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C).—Portsmouth Naval Medical Center at Portsmouth, Virginia (which will distribute to the Coast Guard Base Clinic at Portsmouth).—Indiana National Guard at Franklin, Indiana.—the New York National Guard Medical Command at Watervliet, New York.Doses from the initial Pfizer batch of vaccine also will be administered at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu and at three overseas locations: Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in South Korea; Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, and Kadena Medical Facility at Kadena air base in Japan.Robert Burns, The Associated Press

  • Real Christmas trees are not just traditional, they are a climate friendly choice

    A traditional Christmas may be a little challenging this year because of COVID-19, but we’re still hanging up the lights, decorating our homes and, course, trimming trees. Every year the argument arises: real or artificial? Even the Christmas tree we choose has an impact on our environment.  The Expositor spoke with Shirley Brennan, executive director of Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario, about why real Christmas trees are an environmentally friendly choice.  “We work hard at growing a product that is healthy for the environment,” said Ms. Brennan. “We’re always looking for ways to help whether it is through ecological transformation and restoration or whether it is through recycling programs after the season.” Christmas trees are 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable. Most people know this, she said, but what some people don’t know is how much oxygen an acre of Christmas trees can provide for them. “Each acre provides enough oxygen to support 18 people." Trees stabilize soil, provide wildlife habitat and absorb carbon dioxide as well. A 2009 Ellipsos study found that Christmas trees can sequester nearly one ton of carbon dioxide per acre, depending on the type of tree and growing conditions. “The trees provide purified water into the air through transpiration and cultivated fields help filter fresh water supplies as well,” added Ms. Brennan. “We work with different organizations to not only put habitat there, but also to help the restoration of streams and rivers to help prevent eroding. A field of Christmas trees will help with flooding. After the snow thaws, the trees cut down on the amount of flooding because of the type of roots and the ground around Christmas trees.” Sales of real Christmas trees at Ontario farms have jumped 25 percent this year. People are seeing a trip to the tree farm as a way of getting outdoors and sharing family activities while social distancing due to COVID. If demand remains high there will likely be a shortage of certain species, including the popular Fraser fir. After all, it takes 10 to 15 years before a Christmas tree can be harvested, depending on species and conditions.  Species vary across Ontario but the most common is the Fraser fir, although many Ontario farmers have begun to branch out into different firs. The trees are started from seed and then transplanted as seedlings. A single weather event can wipe out mature trees, such as the June 2016 winter storm in Nova Scotia that destroyed mature trees as well as seedlings.  Real trees may not be completely environmentally friendly though. Small amounts of fertilizer and pesticides are used on tree farms if necessary, Ms. Brennan said. Mowing between rows and keeping the grasses and weeds around the trees down minimizes the leaching of nutrients. “If we do have to use pesticides it’s sparingly, because we have a product that takes 10 years to grow. We don’t want to damage it so the amount we use is very minute. Most of our farmers mow and keep the weeds down by hand. We do a lot of stuff by foot and by hand on Christmas tree farms.” Christmas trees are a crop like any other crop. “We’re not going out to the forest and cutting trees down. We’re growing trees and for those 10 years the trees provide habitat for small animals and birds. We provide those benefits for 10 years and you have to remember: every time we cut down a tree we plant two more. Not every seedling is going to make it. We’re always putting back into the soil. We may cultivate that soil and bring in another crop so we’re not just replanting the same crop year after year and we’re not draining those nutrients.” Also, many Christmas tree farms are located on marginal lands where no other crops will grow successfully, but Christmas trees seem to do really well there. This helps to maintain green spaces. Whether or not you can grow fir trees depends on the soil type so if the soil doesn’t support fir trees then those farms would grow spruce and pine trees, she said. “We certainly hear that question (real or artificial), but we know we have a good product that is 100 percent recyclable, 100 percent biodegradable and provides benefits before we harvest it. We’re not just clearing land. If you go to a Christmas farm today, a section may be cleared but another section is still in the process so that we are always turning over and cultivating that land so we’re not just taking from the land.” Once Christmas is over, the trees can continue to give back to the environment if they are composted or left to biodegrade. Many municipalities have a recycling program of some type and even sell the recycled trees back to the community as mulch, often as a fundraiser for local organizations. Recently, farmers have been partnering with organizations that improve rivers or streams, or wildlife rescues that use trees for mulch, food or habitat. “We certainly have a lot of options when it comes to recycling,” said Ms. Brennan. “If you have the land to let it biodegrade then wild animals will come and enjoy it as well so that’s also giving back to the wilderness. It’s amazing for birdwatching. I sit by my window and watch the birds that come to my feeder and after Christmas my tree goes out there as well. Not only do they enjoy the food, they use it as shelter as well.” Not everyone can have a real tree in their home. For example, someone in the family could have allergies. Artificial trees are more convenient, with a variety of styles, colours and sizes available. Some trees come pre-decorated or pre-lit. A good quality artificial tree could last 10 or more years and never has to be watered. Artificial trees are made from non-renewable resources, however. Most are made from PVC, a petroleum-based plastic that contains phthalates, chemicals which have been proven to be harmful to humans. They tend to come wrapped in plastic as well.  Artificial trees also have higher greenhouse gas emissions throughout the manufacturing, packaging and shipping cycle and trees need to be reused for 20 years to compare favourably with real Christmas trees. The Ellipsos study reported that on average, households replace an artificial tree every six years. Overall, real Christmas trees are a better choice for a lower environmental impact. Other options include buying a second-hand artificial tree; getting crafty with greenery sourced from your own backyard; choosing a live, potted tree that you can plant in the spring; or simply decorating your outdoor trees instead. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • Haliburton moves into Ontario’s COVID-19 ‘Yellow’ zone

    New COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people allowed at social gatherings and tightening regulations on bars and restaurants are  being implemented across Haliburton County this week.  It was revealed on Friday, Dec. 4 that the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine  Ridge [HKPR] District Health Unit would be moving into the  ‘Yellow-Protect’ level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.  Officially transitioning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, the move comes  as a result of increased coronavirus activity in our area, according to  Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, medical officer of health with HKPR District  Health Unit.  “We are seeing more COVID-19 activity in our region, so the move into  ‘Yellow’ is not a surprise,” Dr. Noseworthy stated. “The new measures  in the ‘Yellow’ level are not much different than what we currently have  in place, but will enhance our ability to slow the spread of COVID-19  in our communities.” The local health unit will stay in the ‘Yellow’ level for a minimum of 28 days.  As of Monday, Dec. 7, there are 35 unresolved cases of COVID-19  within our local health region, although none of those individuals  reside in Haliburton [28 in Northumberland County, and seven in the City  of Kawartha Lakes]. There hasn’t been a case of COVID-19 reported in  Haliburton County since Nov. 27. According to the local health unit,  that case is no longer considered active.  Since the pandemic began back in March, there have been 349 confirmed  cases of COVID-19 in the HKPR District Health Unit, with 27 of those  stemming from Haliburton County. The local area was one of only two  health units in southern Ontario to remain in the ‘Green-Prevent’  category, along with Renfrew County and District Health Unit, prior to  Monday’s shift.  The ‘Yellow-Protect’ level is the second lowest in Ontario’s  five-level COVID-19 response framework. Others include ‘Green-Prevent’,  ‘Orange-Restrict’, ‘Red-Control’, and ‘Grey-Lockdown’. These public  health measures can be adjusted, tightened, or loosened based on local  COVID-19 trends and case counts. The colour code for each health region  is reviewed weekly by the Ontario Ministry of Health.  Under the new zone, limits to the number of people allowed at  organized public events, social gatherings and religious services, rites  and ceremonies remain in place. For events such as parties, family  dinners or wedding receptions held at home, there is a limit of 10  people allowed indoors and 25 people allowed outdoors. Limits for public  events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities are capped  at 50 people for indoor events and 100 people for outdoor events.  The restaurant industry is taking the hardest hit with the move, with  new rules stating all eateries and bars must be closed by midnight,  while alcohol can no longer be sold or served after 11 p.m. There is  also a new limit on the number of people that can be seated at one table  while dining in, capped at six. As well, contact information must be  collected from all patrons who dine in at a restaurant. Previous rules  stated only one person from a party had to provide their contact  information. Gyms and fitness clubs are also impacted by the move, with new rules  mandating spacing between patrons inside the facility should be extended  to three metres, up from two metres, in areas with weights or exercise  equipment.  Any business found to be in violation of the new regulations run the  risk of receiving a hefty fine. There have been reports of businesses in  heavily-impacted areas such as Toronto and Peel Region being fined as  much as $10,000 for breaking various COVID-19 protection measures.  Entrepreneurs in Haliburton County have, largely, played ball when it  comes to adapting their business practices in the wake of new rules and  regulations in recent months, according to Dr. Noseworthy.  “Local businesses and organizations have done an excellent job  following the public health measures designed to protect our residents,”  she said. “It’s important we continue to work together with our  business community to ensure a smooth transition to the new restrictions  coming into effect under the ‘Yellow’ level.” Local residents should continue to follow recommended public health  measures, such as staying home when ill, wearing a mask while in public,  maintaining physical distancing, washing hands thoroughly and  frequently, and avoiding all non-essential travel, especially to  high-risk areas.  In a recent letter directed to area residents, Carolyn Plummer,  President and CEO of Haliburton Highlands Health Services, said it was  especially important to follow these practices with the busy holiday  season now upon us.  “Just as I ask my staff to remain cautious about their infection  control and prevention measures, I am also respectfully asking this of  our community,” Plummer said. “With the prevalence of the virus across  the province rising, lockdowns in other regions, and the holiday season  upon us, this [move to the ‘Yellow’ zone] is no surprise.” “I know there will be brighter, and warmer days ahead for us all, and  I remain deeply grateful for everything our community continues to do  to protect the health and safety of our staff, patients, residents,  families, friends and neighbours,” Plummer concluded. Mike Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo

  • BC Health Care Report Reveals A Widespread And Insidious Problem In Its Treatment Of Indigenous People

    (ANNews) – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond – lawyer, judge, and legislative advocate for children’s rights – completed and released a report last month which examined the Healthcare system within B.C and how it affects Indigenous Peoples. The report, In Plain Sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C. Health Care, stems from an independent investigation following allegations that surfaced earlier this year about a “Price is Right” game being played in some BC hospital emergency rooms in which health care workers were guessing blood alcohol levels of Indigenous patients entering those ERs. The specific “Price is Right” game was not found to be a wide-spread activity which all B.C hospital workers participate in, however, there was evidence of widespread pervasive systemic racism that is encountered on a regular basis by Indigenous patients and their families, as well as Indigenous health care professionals. There was “extensive profiling of Indigenous patients based on stereotypes about addictions.” The report includes first-hand accounts from patients, witnesses and health-care workers through 11 key findings, followed by two dozen recommendations for change, with nearly 9,000 people participating in the investigation. Out of the findings, it was discovered that eighty-four percent of Indigenous people who participated, reported experiencing some form of discrimination in health care. More than half of the Indigenous health-care workers who participated said they had personally experienced racism at work. “Our review found clear evidence of a much more widespread and insidious problem – a lack of cultural safety and hundreds of examples of prejudice and racism throughout the entire B.C. health care system,” Turpel-Lafond said. “It doesn’t mean every Indigenous person who gets health care will experience direct or indirect racism, but it does mean that any Indigenous person could experience it – anywhere in the system. We have a significant problem that must be urgently addressed.” The report is putting forward 24 recommendations to government, including improving accountability, legislative changes, and an improved complaint process. There are also recommendations focused on mandatory health professional education, better public education about Indigenous history and health, and a new School for Indigenous Medicine. The review also recommends that the province establish three key new positions to provide leadership on the issue: a B.C. Indigenous health officer, a B.C. Indigenous health representative and advocate and an associate deputy minister of Indigenous health. Cheryl Casimer, First Nations Summit Political Executive, spoke on the matter by saying, “The extent of systemic racism identified by Dr. Turpel-Lafond is very disheartening. Every person in this province deserves to have access to the same level of quality healthcare regardless of race or colour.” “It is offensive to know that there are Indigenous people in BC that are afraid to seek medical treatment because of the racism they may face. Our healthcare system must be one based on equality and cultural inclusion. The recommendations Ms. Turpel-Lafond provides paint a clear path forward towards a more accountable, inclusive system that has no place for racist attitudes, actions and inactions.” Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations said, “We have known for years that the healthcare system in this province treats First Nations people with disrespect and discrimination.” “Now, thanks to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond and her team, we have the proof of this deep seated, systemic and horrific racism within the healthcare system. This is not a matter of a few bad apples; the investigation found that many high-level administrators knew of this racism and chose to ignore it.” “I urge the provincial government to immediately engage with First Nations leadership to shape a way forward for our own structures, but to also support, inform and direct those in leadership to achieve cultural safety and a strong Indigenous human rights foundation within the system. It’s time that the BC government takes hard and urgent action to enforce Indigenous peoples’ right to safety, dignity, and respect when seeking medical assistance,” said Teegee. B.C. health minister Adrian Dix has apologized for the treatment of Indigenous Peoples in the healthcare system, “Racism de B.C.’s health-care system an unsafe place for many Indigenous peoples to access services and the care they need.” “I want to make an unequivocal apology as the minister of health to those who’ve experienced racism in accessing health-care services in British Columbia now and in the past,” he said. Dix said he will appoint an associate deputy minister to lead a task force responsible for implementing the recommendations, which include legislative, policy and structural changes focused on changing systems, behaviours and beliefs. Meanwhile, A coalition of First Nations leaders who have been calling on BC’s Ministry of Health to share COVID-19 case information with their governments for months, say they feel vindicated by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond’s report on systemic racism. The nations have been requesting the following COVID-19 information since May 2020, and have been engaged in government-to-government negotiations for months, but with no result: “Dr. Turpel-Lafond’s powerful truth-telling report underscores the importance of eliminating systemic racism on an urgent basis,” said Marilyn Slett, Chief Councillor of the Heiltsuk Nation. “We are calling once again on the BC government, and its new task force, to eliminate discrimination in our health care system, including the Ministry of Health’s failure to share vital COVID case information with Indigenous governments, which puts our people at risk.” Judith Sayers, President of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, said, “The Ministry of Health’s ongoing refusal to share this information is based on stereotypes about First Nations governments. Our governments receive and work with confidential information every day. It’s insulting to suggest that we can’t be trusted with this information.” “The racism must stop now.”Jacob Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News

  • Canopy Growth to close five facilities across Canada, lay off 220 workers

    TORONTO — Canopy Growth Corp. will cease operations at five facilities across the country and lay off more than 200 workers — the latest in a series of dramatic cuts the cannabis company and several others have made this year.Smiths Falls, Ont.-based Canopy said Wednesday that it will end operations at sites in St. John’s, Fredericton, Edmonton, Bowmanville, Ont. and at an outdoor grow facility in Saskatchewan. The closures will impact 220 employees, but save the company between $150 million and $200 million and accelerate its path to profitability, Canopy chief executive David Klein said in a release.“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right one," he said. "I want to thank all of the employees impacted by this decision for their efforts in helping build Canopy Growth.”Canopy's cuts have come in a year in which many cannabis companies, including competitors Aurora Inc. and Tilray Inc., have announced mass layoffs, facility closures and multimillion-dollar writedowns.The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated matters by causing the temporary closure of cannabis stores in virus hot spots and forcing companies to shell out for masks, hand sanitizer, Plexiglas barriers and other protective measures.Amid the pandemic, Klein took a dive into Canopy's finances and rethought its first-to-every-market strategy.He laid off at least 800 staff by May, and made additional cuts throughout the summer and fall.He also announced the company would take up to $800 million in writedowns, a total he added to on Wednesday when he said Canopy will record pre-tax charges of between $350 million and $400 million in the third and fourth quarters of its fiscal 2021.The new cuts will impact about 17 per cent of the company's enclosed facilities in Canada and 100 per cent of its outdoor sites, which can produce cannabis at much lower prices than indoor ones.Canopy first got into outdoor growing last year with a test crop in Saskatchewan, but returned to the method this year with hopes of using its crop on edibles, cannabis beverages and vaporizer pens.Adam Greenblatt, a former senior communications adviser with Canopy, previously extolled the virtues of outdoor growing, saying it slashes electricity bills and reduces labour costs.With the Saskatchewan site closing, Klein said, "We are confident that our remaining sites will be able to produce the quantity and quality of cannabis required to meet current and future demand."His remarks pushed Canopy's stock down 4.6 per cent or $1.71 to reach $35.18 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.Earlier this year, competitor Aurora also ceased operations at about six facilities in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec and cut at least 1,200 workers.Tilray shed at least 10 per cent of its workforce and Sundial Growers and Zenabis Global Inc. also faced reductions.The cuts have come as Canada is still grappling with how to eliminate the illicit market and companies are trying to entice reluctant consumers and build loyalty with new categories of edibles like beverages. But just as Canopy was announcing its cuts, its global head of beverages posted on LinkedIn that he is leaving the company and heading to Google Canada's marketing team.Andrew Rapsey wrote, "I'm incredibly grateful for the teammates at Canopy Growth Corporation and excited to see how the drinks business evolves in the next six to 12 months."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED, TSX:ACB)Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

  • Michigan will borrow $600M for Flint water settlement

    LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday began swiftly passing a plan to borrow $600 million to fund the state's proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, who sued after their municipal water supply was contaminated with elevated levels of lead for 18 months.Under the bipartisan legislation that received unanimous Senate approval, the loan from a state economic development fund would cost more than $1 billion to repay over 30 years — $35 million annually. It is believed to be the state government's largest-ever legal settlement, pending approval from a federal judge.Other defendants contributing to the $641 million deal include the city of Flint and McLaren Flint Hospital, which each will pay $20 million, and Rowe Professional Services Co., an environmental consulting company that will pay $1.25 million. The House is expected to pass the bills next week and send them to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.“We all determined together that that was the quickest way to get the money to be available for the families and to fulfil the settlement requirements,” said Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Flint Democrat who is sponsoring one bill. The mechanism, he said, will avoid a large drawdown from Michigan's savings account, known as the “rainy day” fund.Flint switched its drinking water source in 2014 from Detroit’s system to the Flint River in a money-saving move while under supervision of a state financial manager. City workers followed state environmental officials’ advice not to use anti-corrosive additives. Without those treatments, water from the river scraped lead from aging pipes and fixtures, contaminating tap water.Elevated levels of lead, a neurotoxin, were detected in children, and 12 people died in a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that experts suspect was linked to the improperly treated water.Officials said this week that Flint has taken important steps toward resolving the crisis, such as replacing more than 9,700 lead service lines.The state attorney general's office said U.S. District Judge Judith Levy may rule on a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement in mid-January. The state deal was first announced in August. Other defendants joined in November, and full details of the agreement were filed in court.___Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Rooftop campout's success 'shocks' food bank

    Diane Cole admits she's “shocked” how much money Kathie Hogan's overnight rooftop campout has raised for the Powassan and District Food Bank. Hogan, Powassan's events co-ordinator, spent the night Dec. 1 on the rooftop of the local Home Hardware, hoping to raise $1,000 for the food bank. However, when all the donation jars in Powassan and Trout Creek were collected, the donations totalled more than $16,875. And that means the food bank won't be short of money to feed its clients any time soon, says Cole, the assistant co-ordinator. It also means a pie or cake will be added to the Christmas orders food bank volunteers will soon be preparing. “We had a fairly reasonable balance before all this started, but now we'll be well stocked for the next six to nine months,” Cole says.  “Food banks are always worried about where the next dollar is going to come from. But this fundraiser alleviates that concern for us. It's definitely going to go a long way to keeping us above board.”  Cole credits Hogan for coming up with the event, as well as the response.  “People got behind this and it's been amazing,” she says.  In total, 79 children and adults benefit from the food bank.  Hogan admits she's at a loss to explain why people continued to give well after her rooftop venture ended, but she's not complaining.  Her best explanation is it's community spirit. Hogan says at least three people handed her a donation on two separate occasions. And walking along Main Street on Friday, several people handed her money totalling $120. More donations came in the form of e-transfers.  “It was strange to see all this happen,” she says. “Normally you do a fundraiser and then it's over. But for some reason, this time there's been a residual effect.”  Whatever the reason, Hogan says she's grateful people are able to help, especially in a year when COVID-19 has impacted many people's lives.   Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative, The North Bay Nugget

  • Man charged with five counts of murder in connection to fatal 2019 northwestern fire

    KITCHENUHMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG FIRST NATION, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a fatal house fire more than a year ago which killed five people. In a news release issued by OPP on Wednesday, Dec. 9, police announced the arrest of Archie Gilbert McKay of Kitchenuhmaykoosib (K.I) First Nation and charged him with five counts of first-degree murder.  The charges stem from a fatal house fire from May 2, 2019 in the community of K.I First Nation. Police responded to a report of a fire at a local residence on Macheetao Road. A few days later, police announced five bodies had been located and recovered from the home that was destroyed as a result of the fire. A post-mortem examination conducted in Toronto determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation for all victims. The five victims included Geraldine Chapman, 47, Angel McKay, 12, Carl Cutfeet, 9, Hailey Chapman, 7, and Shyra Chapman, 6. The accused was arrested on Dec. 8 by OPP and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Kenora. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact OPP.Karen Edwards, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source

  • Annual ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' Poems Gets Pandemic Twists

    Three MPs offered colleagues some laughs in following a traditional of writing and sharing their own political renditions of a Christmas classic.

  • Looser care home visitation rules 'not going to be possible right now,' Sask. minister for seniors says

    Saskatchewan's Minister Responsible for Seniors Everett Hindley says allowing more people to visit loved ones inside long-term care homes is "not going to be possible right now."Hindley made the remarks Tuesday at the legislative assembly, about a week after Premier Scott Moe expressed hope for Christmas visits at extended care homes.The province has restricted care home visitation in recent weeks to only allow visits from people with loved ones in end-of-life care or whose care needs are being unmet."You know, there was a period of time where we were thinking that it would might be possible to perhaps ease up on those restrictions," Hindley said. "Clearly, that's not going to be possible right now in the case of extended care."There are now more than 200 cases of COVID-19 inside Saskatchewan care homes, according to the latest province-wide update released by health officials. That's up from 86 cases on Nov. 26.On Wednesday,  Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the risks of allowing Christmas visits in long-term care homes would be "very high.""I think we just need to think [this] through very carefully," he said. "My recommendation from a public health perspective is that we are very cautious about visitation, really support the staff and the residents and sustain COVID free as much as possible."Moe has previously said a final decision will not be made until Dec. 17 at the earliest. Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili has accused the government of not doing enough to prevent long-term care outbreaks, in light of outbreaks that happened in care homes in Ontario and Quebec earlier in the pandemic. "This is a government that did nothing to prepare long-term care, a system that has been under a great deal of pressure, understaffed, overcrowded for years," Meili said.

  • RDOS seeks grant to fund curbside organic waste pick up

    The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is applying for provincial grant funding which would cover two thirds of the cost for curbside residential food waste collection in rural Osoyoos and Oliver. The board voted Dec. 3 to apply for provincial funding to launch the new food waste curbside collection programs, including the purchase of carts, kitchen catchers and educational services for Areas A and C (rural Osoyoos and Oliver) and support efforts in Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos and the Osoyoos Indian Band to collaborate on the purchases to potentially reduce costs, should the grant funding come through. The provincial CleanBC Organics Infrastructure and Collection Program provides two-thirds of the funding for communities applying to launch curbside food waste collection programs. Rural Oliver and Osoyoos “have reserves that could be applied to this program that could eliminate the need for borrowing,” states an RDOS staff report, however, the board voted Thursday to allow borrowing the funds if required. Area C (Rural Oliver) Dir. Rick Knodel, was the lone vote opposed to applying for provincial funding. He says there are more cost effective ways to promote composting organic material in rural areas. One of those methods would be providing “green cones,” or backyard compost bins, for individuals to use for composting organic materials. Knodel said these cones may be more cost effective and efficient than the proposed curbside collection with trucks. “In a highly rural area we’re going to be paying for that extra pick-up. I look around my neighbourhood, most people compost or use what’s called green cone-type digesting systems for their animal and meat waste. It would possibly be more efficient. I would like to look at supplying our rural area with green cones as opposed to paying for trucks,” Knodel said. The RDOS could supply composting bins to every house in its jurisdiction, likely for less than the compost pick up is going to cost, Knodel said. “I’m not against the compost pick up, don’t get me wrong, I just think that it’s spread out in a rural (area),” Knodel said “I’m not against my subdivisions being serviced, I’m just against the whole area paying for a service that they can’t use.” The agreement with the province should the grant funding go through might leave the regional district in a poor position to negotiate with waste services as well according to Knodel. “Once we go this route for the grant we’ve locked ourselves into a pit or position where we can’t say ‘no.’ So we have no bargaining power with waste services,” Knodel said. “They can kind of set a price and we don’t have a choice, we can’t back out.” The RDOS is currently constructing a compost site at the Oliver Landfill capable of composting residential materials from Oliver, Osoyoos, the Osoyoos Indian Band and surrounding rural areas, funded in part with a grant from the Organics Infrastructure Program. The District of Summerland has also received grant funding for constructing a food waste compost site at the Summerland Landfill. Both landfill projects need to be completed by March 31, 2022 as a requirement of the grant funding. The carts and kitchen catchers would be required by March 31, 2024 as stipulated by the grant requirements and public consultation is scheduled to take place in 2021 on the exact type of carts for each community.Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Times-Chronicle

  • Say 'what's up, Doc?' to Eric Bauza — the Canadian now voicing Bugs Bunny

    It's wabbit season for Canadian voice actor Eric Bauza.  After growing up watching Bugs Bunny's exploits on Looney Tunes at home in Scarborough, Ont., he's now charged with bringing the character to life in all his carrot-munching, prank-pulling glory. "It is a dream come true," Bauza, who now lives in Los Angeles, told host Ismaila Alfa on CBC Toronto's Metro Morning. LISTEN | Scarborough's Eric Bauza brings Bugs Bunny voice to Metro Morning: It took two auditions to land the part, and plenty of practice. "I just study the classics," said Bauza, who also voices the characters of Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird and Marvin the Martian in addition to Bugs. "My equivalent of the gym is watching one hour of Looney Tunes almost every other day."So who is Bugs, at his core?"He's always been the calm, cool, collected guy and I think that's why a lot of people who watch Looney Tunes identify with him," said Bauza."He's just the every-rabbit. Until of course someone tries to rain on his parade ... and then all bets are off." Bauza is also putting the voice to good use, recording a COVID-19 PSA back in March advising kids to "wash your hands, like you was washing 10 carrots!" Bauza's advice to young voice actors is to remember that, at its base, it's "about the acting, first." "You have to instill a performance that's grounded in reality," he said. WATCH | Eric Bauza says it's 'a dream come true' to bring Bugs Bunny to life:

  • 63 NB jobs lost as cannabis company closes up shop

    The closure of five of Canopy Growth locations across Canada means the loss of 63 jobs in New Brunswick. A news release from the cannabis company announced a total of around 220 jobs would be lost with closures in St. John's, Bowmanville, Ont., Edmonton, as well as in Fredericton. Outdoor grow operations in Saskatchewan are also being shut down. "Canopy Growth has made the strategic decision to close a number of its production facilities and can confirm that its site in Fredericton, New Brunswick, will be closing as a result of the larger restructuring efforts outlined by the company earlier this year," wrote Jordan Sinclair, Canopy Growth's vice president of communications in an emailed statement to CBC News. In its news release, Canopy Growth stated it was necessary "to streamline its operations and further improve margins" as reasons for the closure, which comes 16 days before Christmas. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Fredericton location, which manufactures the company's 'Tweed' brand of recreational cannabis, had no employees on site. A single security guard was present to direct questions to the company's media line in Ontario. CBC News requested an interview with Canopy Growth but was only provided email statements. Short time in NB Canopy Growth was first authorized to cultivate cannabis plants and seeds in New Brunswick in March of 2019. At that time the $40-million, 86,000 square foot facility had expected to produce over 5,000 kilograms of cannabis buds a year.  The company was receiving $1.3 million over five years in the form of a payroll rebate from the former Liberal government. But the company stated in 2019 that it would only get that full amount once it had reached 100 employees at the Fredericton location, it's maximum amount. Canopy Growth was also one of the eight companies vying to take over Cannabis NB, a New Brunswick crown corporation. A year ago, the provincial government put out a call for a private operator to take over it's 20 cannabis retail locations across the province. It's unclear where that decision stands. Cannabis NB has since made a case to remain under provincial control, citing recent profitability after spending its first year operating at a loss. Provincial Reaction "We feel for the 48 employees in the Lincoln area and employees across the province," said Mary Wilson, the MLA for Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton, where the Canopy Growth facility is located. "Certainly, losing jobs in our local area, anywhere in the province, or the country for that matter is devastating, it's very difficult."

  • Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

    MOSCOW — The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the manoeuvrs included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea. As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets. Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West as relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. The war games come less than two months before the New START U.S.-Russian arms control treaty expires in early February. Moscow and Washington have discussed extending the pact, but differences have remained. New START was signed in 2010 by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries still standing. Arms control advocates have warned that its expiration would remove any checks on U.S. and Russian nuclear forces, in a blow to global stability. The Associated Press

  • Midland, Ont., hospital cancels non-urgent, elective surgeries amid COVID-19 outbreak

    MIDLAND, Ont. — A hospital in Midland, Ont., has postponed all scheduled non-urgent and elective surgeries as it deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has expanded to all inpatient units. The Georgian Bay General Hospital says its intensive care unit is included in the areas affected by the outbreak. It says there are two inpatient cases and 13 staff cases linked to the outbreak so far. The outbreak was initially declared at one unit last Friday.The hospital says it tested all patients in three inpatient units and the ICU, and is awaiting results for some.Its COVID-19 medical lead, Dr. Dan Lee, says the majority of transmissions appear to be between staff members. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.The Canadian Press