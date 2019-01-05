Yukon judo champion commutes 7 hours to run club in Carmacks

Sophie Harris tries to wrap her ankle around the back of her opponents leg to flip her on her back — but she's too late.

Another girl has already grabbed the back of her yellow judo belt, flipping Harris and pinning her to the ground.

Harris is only 8 years old but she's been practicing judo in Carmacks, Yukon, since a champion of the sport moved to town in 2016.

"I heard that sensei Bianca was a really good fighter, like a champion, and that's why I'm in this class," said Harris.

Bianca Ockedahl has competed globally for the Canadian national judo team, winning medals on an international stage. She won gold at the Quebec Senior Open in 2011 and 2008, as well she has won gold at the Ontario Open, Finnish Open and Swedish Open, among others. She retired after she was cut short of the 2012 Olympics.

"They really appreciate the fact that somebody is ... going out and giving them an opportunity to do something new ... and keep them out of trouble," said Ockedahl.

Carmacks is a village of about 500 people, two hours north of Whitehorse. It is one of the few communities with a judo club outside of the territory's capital.

"Carmacks doesn't get a lot of opportunities like this so I'm glad that we have judo," said Alicia Staples, a 14-year-old from Carmacks.

The Carmacks club has 32 kids between the ages of five and 15.

On the last class before Christmas break, the kids played a game called planets, dragging each other from one side of the mat to the other. Parents lined the sides of the gym watching the class as the students scream and laugh.

Some parents, like Kara Went who was crocheting a blanket on a bleacher, drove several hours to be here.

