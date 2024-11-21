The Yukon's managed alcohol program opens its doors in Whitehorse

The Yukon's first managed alcohol program is now operating out of this building in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Government of Yukon - image credit)

The Yukon's first managed alcohol program is now open.

The 10-bed facility in the former St. Elias Adult Group Home in downtown Whitehorse opened on Nov. 6 after several months of delays, partially due to staffing shortages, according to the Yukon government.

The live-in program is targeted toward people with treatment-resistant alcohol use disorders. Its residents will receive counselling, social support, access to health care and cultural activities — as well as monitored doses of alcohol. It's a long-term program with the goal of helping residents transition back into the community or move into other treatment programs as needed.

Three people moved into the program over its first two weeks. The plan is to fill beds slowly, according to Andrea Abrahamson, acting manager of health services for the Yukon government. She said the slow start is better for staff because the program is still new.

"There's already been some unanticipated scenarios that we've had to stick handle despite having done a lot of research, so we're just emphasizing safety," Abrahamson said.

She said the program is now fully staffed with support workers and a nurse.

Residents now being accepted by referral

The first residents were individually selected by Mental Wellness and Substance Use Services, according to the department's director, Cameron Grandy.

He said the plan is to accept more residents through a referral process. Anyone can call substance use services and refer themselves. People can also be referred by health care workers, non-profits or First Nation governments.

Grandy clarified that the new program is only for severe, long-term cases of alcoholism. They might be at risk of homelessness, repeatedly visiting the emergency room or repeatedly incarcerated, and they have likely already tried withdrawal services multiple times.

"[It's] not in any way for somebody who is able to go to work or able to carry on many of what we would consider daily appropriate functions of life," Grandy said. "It's not one of the first-tier treatments for someone who's abusing alcohol."

For less severe cases, the live-in withdrawal management service at the Sarah Steele building is still available. People who call substance use services can expect an appointment within three days, Grandy said. The department also offers rapid access counselling services.

The managed alcohol program is one of the promises first introduced with the Yukon government's substance use emergency strategy in 2023.