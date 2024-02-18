Yulia Navalnaya, Kremlin critic’s heroic wife, to attend EU foreign policy meeting

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died in Russian custody, will attend the EU foreign affairs council on Monday, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday. For many years, Navalnaya insisted she had no interest in getting into politics, but since Navalny’s death on Friday, she appears to haver turned into her husband’s torchbearer.

"On Monday, I will welcome Yulia Navalnaya at the EU Foreign Affairs Council. EU Ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia and honour the memory of Alexi @navalny," Borrell said in a statement on X.

The announcement came days after Navalnaya electrified an audience of leaders, diplomats and officials at the Munich Security Council when she delivered an impromptu address on Friday just hours after reports of her husband’s death emerged.

Teary-eyed but stoic, Navalnaya emphasised that she had no confirmation as yet about her husband’s death. But she was certain of her message.

"If this is true, then I want [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and all his entourage, Putin's friends and his government to know: they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family, to my husband,” she said.

"And this day will come very soon," said the 47-year-old Russian widow, her hair secured in a signature tight bun.

On Sunday, she was once again keeping her late husband in the spotlight, this time on a very personal note.

